ETV Bharat / state

3 Punjab Residents Killed, 2 Injured In SUV-Truck Collision In UP's Bareilly

Bareilly: Three people from Punjab were killed and two suffered serious injuries after an SUV collided head-on with an oxygen cylinder-laden truck on the Bareilly-Pilibhit Highway on Thursday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said that the accident took place on a one-way stretch under construction in the Nawabganj police station area. The impact left the SUV mangled and its occupants trapped inside, following which the police and locals carried out a rescue operation and shifted the injured to a hospital, he said.