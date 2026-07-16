3 Punjab Residents Killed, 2 Injured In SUV-Truck Collision In UP's Bareilly
The truck has been seized and its driver Pancham Lal, a resident of Mathurapur, has been taken into custody for questioning
By PTI
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Bareilly: Three people from Punjab were killed and two suffered serious injuries after an SUV collided head-on with an oxygen cylinder-laden truck on the Bareilly-Pilibhit Highway on Thursday, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said that the accident took place on a one-way stretch under construction in the Nawabganj police station area. The impact left the SUV mangled and its occupants trapped inside, following which the police and locals carried out a rescue operation and shifted the injured to a hospital, he said.
According to the officer, the victims were returning to Punjab after visiting relatives in Lakhimpur Kheri, when their vehicle hit the canter. Bhupendra Kaur (62) and Harjit Singh (60) were residents of Fatehgarh in Punjab, while Santosh Singh (65) was a resident of Ludhiana.
The injured driver of the SUV, Mukund Singh, and a co-passenger, Ladi Singh, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said. The truck has been seized and its driver Pancham Lal, a resident of Mathurapur, has been taken into custody for questioning, the police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the victims' families have been informed.
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