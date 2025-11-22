Uttarakhand Govt Starts Hectic Preparations For 'Ardh Kumbh' In Haridwar
Amid preparations for the event, saints are divided in their opinion over organising the event in the same manner as Kumbh.
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Government has started extensive preparations for 'Ardh Kumbh' slated to the held in the holy city of Haridwar in 2027.
The 2021 'Ardh Kumbh' had to be called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government now wants to make up for the loss by organising the event on the lines of the Mahakumbh. The state government has entrusted Sonika Singh, a bureaucrat the responsibility of making the arrangements and organising the event.
Amid the preparations for the event, the saints have split into two factions and it has emerged as a major concern for the government. While the Akhara Parishad has welcomed the government's decision to celebrate the 'Ardh Kumbh' as a Kumbh, a section of saints is opposing it.
Some 'Mahamandaleshwars' said the government and a few saints are tampering with the traditions of the 'Ardh Kumbh' and it will not be tolerated at any cost.
Several saints who attended the meeting of the Bharat Sadhu Samaj stated that the Kumbh Mela (Purna) is scheduled to be held in Maharasthta's Nashik at the same time as the 'Ardh Kumbh' in Haridwar. "Therefore, the government should, while taking all aspects into consideration, uphold the traditions that have been followed to this day," they said.
Mahamandaleshwar Roopendra Prakash of the Bada Akhara said, "It would be better if the government and some saints do not interfere with traditions. The decision to hold the Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh rests with the saints. The saints and sages will meet government officials and discuss the matter."
He said, "Processions and the religious flag are crucial during the Purna Kumbh. All activities, such as the procession and the royal bath, are conducted under the Akhara's religious flags. All decisions regarding the tradition are made by the saints and sages of the Akharas. Currently, the Akhara Parishad does not exist. The tenure of both factions of the Akhara Parishad has expired. Only the saints and sages of all 13 Akharas will deliberate on the 2027 Ardh Kumbh Mela".
On the other hand, Mahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj, President of the All India Akhara Parishad and the Maa Mansa Devi Temple Trust, stated that those opposing the Kumbh are opposing Sanatan. He countered the statements of saints associated with the Bharat Sadhu Samaj and also stated that the 2027 Ardh Kumbh will be held in Haridwar.
"The fair will be held in a divine and grand manner, similar to the Maha Kumbh. A safe and secure Kumbh Mela will be organized in Haridwar under the aegis of the Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand," he said.
There are only two places in the country where the 'Ardh Kumbh' is held- Haridwar and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The 'Ardh Kumbh' held in Prayagraj is called the 'Magh Mela'.
Even as the Uttarakhand government is preparing for the 'Ardh Kumbh', unlike the 'Kumbh Mela', no procession of Akharas will be held at the event this time.
Additionally, unlike the Kumbh Mela, no special arrangements are made for the saints and sages at the 'Ardh Kumbh'. It is believed that the Maha Kumbh is essentially a fair for saints and sages. However, this time the state government has decided to organize the 'Ardh Kumbh' in Haridwar on the lines of the Kumbh Mela.
For the event, while the Ganga ghats are being strengthened, new ones are also being constructed for the devotees. The 'Ardh Kumbh' area has been divided into several zones and sectors and Sonika is holding meetings with officials to ensure the plans are implemented effectively.
"Meetings are being held with officials who are regularly visiting the fair area. Suggestions are also being sought from saints and sages. Police have been instructed to set up a control room at the venue. Plans are also being made for traffic management and parking. Locations are being identified for the Akharas," said Sonika.
The state government has sought Rs 1,000 crore from the Central government for the event. It is up and above the allocation made by the state for the event.
