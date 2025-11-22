ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Govt Starts Hectic Preparations For 'Ardh Kumbh' In Haridwar

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Government has started extensive preparations for 'Ardh Kumbh' slated to the held in the holy city of Haridwar in 2027.

The 2021 'Ardh Kumbh' had to be called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government now wants to make up for the loss by organising the event on the lines of the Mahakumbh. The state government has entrusted Sonika Singh, a bureaucrat the responsibility of making the arrangements and organising the event.

Amid the preparations for the event, the saints have split into two factions and it has emerged as a major concern for the government. While the Akhara Parishad has welcomed the government's decision to celebrate the 'Ardh Kumbh' as a Kumbh, a section of saints is opposing it.

Some 'Mahamandaleshwars' said the government and a few saints are tampering with the traditions of the 'Ardh Kumbh' and it will not be tolerated at any cost.

Several saints who attended the meeting of the Bharat Sadhu Samaj stated that the Kumbh Mela (Purna) is scheduled to be held in Maharasthta's Nashik at the same time as the 'Ardh Kumbh' in Haridwar. "Therefore, the government should, while taking all aspects into consideration, uphold the traditions that have been followed to this day," they said.

Saints at the Bharat Sadhu Samaj meeting (ETV Bharat)

Mahamandaleshwar Roopendra Prakash of the Bada Akhara said, "It would be better if the government and some saints do not interfere with traditions. The decision to hold the Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh rests with the saints. The saints and sages will meet government officials and discuss the matter."

He said, "Processions and the religious flag are crucial during the Purna Kumbh. All activities, such as the procession and the royal bath, are conducted under the Akhara's religious flags. All decisions regarding the tradition are made by the saints and sages of the Akharas. Currently, the Akhara Parishad does not exist. The tenure of both factions of the Akhara Parishad has expired. Only the saints and sages of all 13 Akharas will deliberate on the 2027 Ardh Kumbh Mela".