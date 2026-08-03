ETV Bharat / state

Two Policemen Booked Over Alleged Custodial Death In Karnataka's Vijayanagara District

Vijayanagara: An FIR has been registered against a Station House Officer and a sentry constable following the death of a 38-year-old man after he was brought to a police station in this district, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Khaleelullah, a native of Mehboobnagar, they said. A magistratial inquest has also been conducted in the matter, with his family alleging assault by police in custody leading to his death.

According to police, the man's wife arrived at the police station at around 1 am on Sunday and complained that her husband had quarrelled with and assaulted her. Based on her complaint, police brought Khaleelullah to the station for questioning at around 1.30 am.

The man's family alleged that he was assaulted by the Station House Officer and a sentry constable. Later, he was taken to a hospital by the police, where he was declared brought dead.