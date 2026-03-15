3 Police Officers Killed, Two Injured After Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry In Karnataka's Chitradurga
Three police officers died and two were seriously injured after their car crashed into a parked lorry near Heggere on Sunday morning.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Chitradurga: At least three police officers died on the spot after the car they were travelling in crashed into a parked lorry in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Sunday morning. Two other officers sustained serious injuries in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Officials said that the deceased have been identified as Reserve Sub-Inspectors (RSIs) Manjunath, Ambareesh and Sachin. According to police, the accident took place near Heggere village in Hosadurga taluk of the district. The officers were travelling from Bengaluru to Ballari when their car rammed into a lorry that was parked on the roadside.
The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the car completely crushed and stuck underneath the lorry. Three officers died instantly due to the force of the crash.
Police said that two other police personnel in the vehicle, Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Eshwar and RSI Mahantesh, were seriously injured in the accident. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.
According to Chitradurga District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranjith Bandaru, five people were travelling in the car and were on their way to attend a wedding in Ballari. The accident occurred when their car hit the parked lorry from behind.
SP Bandaru said, "The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Aimangala Police Station." Soon after receiving information, SP Ranjith Bandaru, along with police personnel from Aimangala station, reached the accident site and conducted an inspection. Police officials said that a case has been registered and further investigation into the accident is underway.
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