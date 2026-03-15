ETV Bharat / state

3 Police Officers Killed, Two Injured After Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry In Karnataka's Chitradurga

Chitradurga: At least three police officers died on the spot after the car they were travelling in crashed into a parked lorry in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Sunday morning. Two other officers sustained serious injuries in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Officials said that the deceased have been identified as Reserve Sub-Inspectors (RSIs) Manjunath, Ambareesh and Sachin. According to police, the accident took place near Heggere village in Hosadurga taluk of the district. The officers were travelling from Bengaluru to Ballari when their car rammed into a lorry that was parked on the roadside.