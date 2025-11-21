ETV Bharat / state

48 Permanent Residence Certificates Cancelled Over Fake Documents In Haldwani; District-Wide Probe Launched

Haldwani: A major crackdown on fake permanent residence certificates is underway in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani after Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat busted a gang using forged documents to obtain resident certificates. Following the revelation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a probe into certificates issued over the past three years.

On the instructions of the Nainital District Magistrate, authorities began verifying permanent residence certificates issued in the last five years across Haldwani tehsil. In the first phase, 200 certificates from the Banbhulpura were reviewed, and 48 were found to contain suspicious documents and subsequently cancelled by the SDM.

A district-wide investigation into fake documentation is ongoing in every tehsil. Officials said 150-200 certificates issued in Haldwani tehsil over five years were scrutinised, revealing shocking facts; 48 of them were issued on forged records.

“Verification is being done thoroughly, from phone numbers to attached documents. Daily scrutiny is underway, and we aim to complete the process in 10-15 days. The administration is monitoring several Araijanvis (document writers), and notices have been issued to some. Strict action, including licence cancellation, will follow if illegal practices are confirmed,” SDM Haldwani Rahul Shah said.