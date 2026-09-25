ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed, 11 Injured As Wheat-Laden Truck Rams Into Mini Goods Vehicle In Chhattisgarh's Balod

Balod: As many as six persons were killed while 11 others sustained injuries after a wheat laden truck rammed into a stationary mini goods vehicle at Markatola Ghat on NH-30 under Purur police station in Balod district of Chhattisgarh.

The victims, members of a 'dhumal' music band, were on their way to Jagdalpur from Kabirdham district, an official said. The deceased were residents of Kawardha. Police said the goods vehicle broke down near Markatola Ghat and was parked on the roadside. Even as some occupants of the vehicle had left the spot to find a mechanic, the 16-wheel wheat laden truck rammed into it dragging it for around 50 metres. The truck overturned due to the impact.

Eyewitnesses said the bodies of the deceased and the injured were buried under sacks filled with wheat. On being informed about the incident, teams from two police stations rushed to the spot and carried out a relief and rescue operation. Amid heavy rain, the personnel removed sacks of wheat and debris to rescue the victims.

Balod ASP Chandrakant Govarna said two persons died on the spot while four others died during treatment at a hospital in Dhamtari. Eleven other injured are undergoing treatment and seven of them, who are stated, have been sent to Raipur. The driver of the truck, which was on its way to Jagdalpur from Raipur, fled the spot after the mishap and efforts are on to trace him, the ASP said.