Rain Fury In Bihar: At Least 20 Dead in 24 Hours, Red Alert Issued Across State
CM Samrat Chaudhary announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the families of the victims and directed officials to ensure aid to affected families
Published : May 5, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Patna/Katihar: A sudden spell of intense rain, thunderstorms, and lightning has wreaked havoc across Bihar over the past 24 hours, leaving more than 20 people dead and several others injured in multiple districts. The worst-affected regions include Gaya and Aurangabad, where a series of lightning strikes and storm-related incidents claimed several lives.
According to official reports, deaths were caused by lightning strikes, falling trees, collapsing walls, and electric pole accidents. In Patna, two people died after structures collapsed, while East Champaran district reported five fatalities. Deaths were also recorded in Sherghati, Tikri, Konch, Rohtas, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Bhojpur, and Nalanda districts.
May 4, 2026
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the families of each deceased. He also directed the Disaster Management Department to ensure immediate relief and assistance to affected families.
A major accident was narrowly avoided at Azamnagar station in the Katihar railway division when a tree branch fell on a high-tension overhead wire, triggering a fire and panic among passengers. The incident disrupted operations temporarily, halting the Katihar-Radhikapur passenger train for nearly an hour.
May 4, 2026
Railway officials, led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Anoop Kumar Singh, responded swiftly. No casualties or property damage were reported, and train services were restored soon after.
Widespread Damage And Public Anger
In Sitamarhi, two women were killed when an electric pole collapsed during the storm, raising serious concerns about infrastructure negligence. Locals alleged that dilapidated poles had long posed a danger but were ignored by authorities.
In Rohtas, a 25-year-old labourer died after being struck by lightning at a work site, while four others sustained burn injuries and were hospitalised. Tragedy struck Yogapur village, where three minor boys died after lightning struck while they had gone to pluck mangoes early in the morning, plunging the village into mourning.
पटना डॉप्लर वेदर राडार द्वारा दिनांक 04.05.2026 को भीषण मेघ गर्जन वाले बादल का संग्रहित तस्वीर | pic.twitter.com/EwfvzpENag— Mausam Bihar- IMD Patna (@imd_patna) May 4, 2026
Falling trees and electric poles disrupted traffic and power supply in several districts. Residents in affected areas expressed anger over poor infrastructure maintenance and delayed preventive action by authorities. In separate incidents, fatalities were also reported in Vaishali, Bhojpur, and Nalanda, where strong winds and lightning caused deaths and extensive damage.
IMD Issues Red Alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert warning of continued heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning across several parts of the state. Wind speeds of 40–50 km/h are expected, with temperatures hovering between 23°C and 33°C. Authorities have urged residents to remain indoors during storms, avoid open fields, and stay away from electrical installations.
As Bihar battles the aftermath of extreme weather, the focus now shifts to relief operations and preventing further casualties amid continuing adverse conditions.
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