ETV Bharat / state

Rain Fury In Bihar: At Least 20 Dead in 24 Hours, Red Alert Issued Across State

Patna/Katihar: A sudden spell of intense rain, thunderstorms, and lightning has wreaked havoc across Bihar over the past 24 hours, leaving more than 20 people dead and several others injured in multiple districts. The worst-affected regions include Gaya and Aurangabad, where a series of lightning strikes and storm-related incidents claimed several lives.

According to official reports, deaths were caused by lightning strikes, falling trees, collapsing walls, and electric pole accidents. In Patna, two people died after structures collapsed, while East Champaran district reported five fatalities. Deaths were also recorded in Sherghati, Tikri, Konch, Rohtas, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Bhojpur, and Nalanda districts.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the families of each deceased. He also directed the Disaster Management Department to ensure immediate relief and assistance to affected families.

A major accident was narrowly avoided at Azamnagar station in the Katihar railway division when a tree branch fell on a high-tension overhead wire, triggering a fire and panic among passengers. The incident disrupted operations temporarily, halting the Katihar-Radhikapur passenger train for nearly an hour.