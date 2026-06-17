Two People Killed, 11 Injured In Two Separate Road Accidents In Kashmir
The incident occurred on the Aru-Pahalgam road when a vehicle skidded off and fell into a deep gorge in south Kashmir's Anantnag district
By PTI
Published : June 17, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Srinagar: Two persons died, while 11 others, including four tourists, were injured in twin road accidents in Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. A vehicle skidded off the Aru-Pahalgam road and fell into a deep gorge in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, resulting in the on-the-spot death of two persons and the injury of six, the officials said. They said the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
Police took cognisance of the incident, they said. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the accident. In a post on X, the CM's office said Abdullah conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength for them in this difficult time.
Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident at Pahalgam that claimed two precious lives and left six others injured.— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) June 17, 2026
He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength to them in this difficult time. The Chief…
"The chief minister also directed the authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and provide all necessary assistance to the affected families," the CM's office said.
Earlier, four tourists and a local driver were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Tangmarg, Baramulla district in north Kashmir. Tangmarg is the main market and the gateway to the famous ski resort of Gulmarg. The officials said the injured were shifted to a hospital where their condition is stable.
Also Read
JCO Among Four Soldiers Injured In Mysterious Blast At LoC In Jammu And Kashmir