ETV Bharat / state

Two People Killed, 11 Injured In Two Separate Road Accidents In Kashmir

Srinagar: Two persons died, while 11 others, including four tourists, were injured in twin road accidents in Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. A vehicle skidded off the Aru-Pahalgam road and fell into a deep gorge in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, resulting in the on-the-spot death of two persons and the injury of six, the officials said. They said the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police took cognisance of the incident, they said. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the accident. In a post on X, the CM's office said Abdullah conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength for them in this difficult time.