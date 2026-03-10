ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed In Police Firing, Curfew Clamped In Meghalaya's West Garo Hills

Shillong: Two persons were killed when security forces opened fire to disperse violent mobs in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district early Tuesday amid tensions over the GHADC election nomination process, officials said.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said the incident took place in the Chibinang area, where a clash broke out between tribal and non-tribal groups.

"The two persons who died were residents of Chibinang. There was a clash between tribals and non-tribals regarding the GHADC elections, and the firing occurred while we were dispersing an unlawful assembly," Sangma said.

He said the situation in the area is currently under control. The district administration has clamped curfew for the entire day on Tuesday across West Garo Hills to prevent further escalation of tension. "We have sought additional forces, and they are on the way," the SP said.

The incident came hours after the Meghalaya government ordered a 48-hour suspension of mobile internet services in the district from March 10 following reports of mobilisation, assaults and circulation of misinformation on social media that could threaten law and order during the nomination process. Voice calls and SMS services, however, remain unaffected.

The authorities in West Garo Hills district have also sought Army assistance for a flag march in sensitive areas amid unrest over the participation of non-tribals in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, officials said.

In a communication to the Commanding Officer of 101 Area under the Eastern Command, Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal requested the Army to conduct a flag march in the plain belt areas of the district in view of the prevailing tense law and order situation.

"The presence of the armed forces through a flag march will greatly help in reassuring the public, preventing any further untoward incidents, and restoring confidence among the residents," Aggarwal said in the letter.