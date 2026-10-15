ETV Bharat / state

Two More Arrested In Rajasthan SI Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Case; Total Arrests 154

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested two more people in the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak case, bringing the total to 154, officials said on Thursday. Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal said police identified the accused as Devendra Kumar Saini (51), a Jaipur resident, and Dungar Prakash (33), a Balotra resident.

Police said Saini allegedly arranged for his son, Ravindra Saini, to study leaked exam questions and answers through Rajkumar Yadav, another accused who has already been arrested. Ravindra subsequently cleared the written examination and was selected as a sub-inspector. Ravindra is currently absconding. Saini also allegedly helped another candidate, Bharat Yadav, access the leaked questions, although Bharat was not ultimately selected.

Police said Saini had been absconding for a long time before surrendering before a Jaipur court. Police subsequently took him into custody. Earlier, police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each for the arrest of Saini and his son. Police said Saini's son is on the run.

In a separate case, Dungar Prakash allegedly arranged a dummy candidate, Kamlesh Kumar, to appear in the September 15, 2021, examination in place of his brother-in-law, Ashok Kumar, for Rs 10 lakh.