Two More Arrested In Rajasthan SI Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Case; Total Arrests 154
The accused have been identified as Devendra Kumar Saini, a Jaipur resident, and Dungar Prakash, a Balotra resident.
By PTI
Published : October 15, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested two more people in the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak case, bringing the total to 154, officials said on Thursday. Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal said police identified the accused as Devendra Kumar Saini (51), a Jaipur resident, and Dungar Prakash (33), a Balotra resident.
Police said Saini allegedly arranged for his son, Ravindra Saini, to study leaked exam questions and answers through Rajkumar Yadav, another accused who has already been arrested. Ravindra subsequently cleared the written examination and was selected as a sub-inspector. Ravindra is currently absconding. Saini also allegedly helped another candidate, Bharat Yadav, access the leaked questions, although Bharat was not ultimately selected.
Police said Saini had been absconding for a long time before surrendering before a Jaipur court. Police subsequently took him into custody. Earlier, police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each for the arrest of Saini and his son. Police said Saini's son is on the run.
In a separate case, Dungar Prakash allegedly arranged a dummy candidate, Kamlesh Kumar, to appear in the September 15, 2021, examination in place of his brother-in-law, Ashok Kumar, for Rs 10 lakh.
Ashok secured 180.94 marks in Hindi and 138.36 in general knowledge, and police said he was selected as a sub-inspector with a merit rank of 154. They said he had been arrested earlier. Police remanded Saini and Prakash to custody until October 17. Officials said further investigation into the case is underway.
Also Read
Rajasthan Paper Leak Case: Former RPSC Member Manju Sharma Files Appeal Before High Court's Division Bench