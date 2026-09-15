ETV Bharat / state

3,260 One-horned Rhinos In Assam, 80 Pc Of Global Count: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam is home to 3,260 one-horned rhinoceroses, which account for around 80 per cent of its global population, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Sarma, in a social media post, said that with the state recording zero incidents of poaching (in 2025), the rhino population has been found at an impressive 3,260, as per the latest survey. He said there are around 4,075 one-horned rhinoceroses in the world.

"A fascinating fact: Nearly 80 per cent of the world's one-horned rhinos are found in Assam. Our state is a vital safe haven for this once endangered species, and we remain committed to protecting them and expanding their habitat," he added.

Reacting to the post, Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah termed the development a matter of immense pride and an even greater responsibility.

"Assam being home to nearly 80 per cent of the world's one-horned rhinos reflects decades of conservation and the dedication of our frontline forest personnel and local communities," he said in a social media post.