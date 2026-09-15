3,260 One-horned Rhinos In Assam, 80 Pc Of Global Count: Himanta
Himanta said that with the state recording zero incidents of poaching (in 2025), the rhino population has been found at an impressive 3,260
By PTI
Published : September 15, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam is home to 3,260 one-horned rhinoceroses, which account for around 80 per cent of its global population, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.
Sarma, in a social media post, said that with the state recording zero incidents of poaching (in 2025), the rhino population has been found at an impressive 3,260, as per the latest survey. He said there are around 4,075 one-horned rhinoceroses in the world.
"A fascinating fact: Nearly 80 per cent of the world's one-horned rhinos are found in Assam. Our state is a vital safe haven for this once endangered species, and we remain committed to protecting them and expanding their habitat," he added.
Reacting to the post, Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah termed the development a matter of immense pride and an even greater responsibility.
"Assam being home to nearly 80 per cent of the world's one-horned rhinos reflects decades of conservation and the dedication of our frontline forest personnel and local communities," he said in a social media post.
Under the leadership of the CM, the state government's commitment is to protect every rhino, strengthen their habitats and secure their future for generations to come, the minister added.
On September 12, Baruah had said that Kaziranga National Park alone is home to more than 2,600 rhinos, while Manas National Park has an estimated 40-50 of the animals.
"Our conservation efforts are also reflected in the remarkable achievement of recording zero known rhino poaching cases in Assam in 2025, only the second time since the 1970s that the state has achieved this milestone," he had added.
The minister had further said the recovery in the number of one-horned rhinos is more than a conservation statistic; it is a powerful reminder that determined protection, scientific management and community support can bring endangered wildlife back from the brink of extinction, as there were fewer than 100 animals in the early 1900s globally.