120 Naxals Likely To Surrender In Chhattisgarh

Raipur\Bastar: In a major blow to Maoist movement in Bastar region, over 120 Naxalites from the Maad division are likely to surrender before the security forces on Thursday.

Among the Naxalites, who are set to surrender, are members of the Special Zonal Committee of the Mad Division, including its commander, Rupesh, and prominent cadres from zonal committees. They are carrying lakhs of bounty on their heads. ETV Bharat team has reached ground zero to witness their surrender and accompanying the Naxalites from the forests towards the city.

ETV Bharat team is present inside the Naxalite camp, and is now leaving for the city. They said Naxals are equipped with sophisticated weapons, including AK-47s, INSAS rifles, and SLRs. Police have established a sub-corridor for them exiting the forest. According to information, the 120 Naxals are expected to surrender before the IG of Bastar.