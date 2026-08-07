ETV Bharat / state

Two Men Hit By Car, Attacked In MP; Incident Triggers Protest As Kin Claim They Were Kanwariyas

Gwalior: Two men, allegedly taking part in the Kanwar Yatra, sustained serious injuries after they were hit by a car and assaulted in an ensuing altercation in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, triggering a protest and road blockade, police said on Friday.

The incident that occurred in the Kila Gate area late on Thursday night sparked outrage among local Hindu organisations and relatives, who claimed the victims were Kanwariyas preparing for their pilgrimage to Haridwar, prompting senior police and district officials to rush to the spot and pacify the agitated crowd.

A case has been registered against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers, an official said.

Talking to reporters, additional superintendent of police Sujawal Jagga said, "Two men were assaulted after they were hit by a car in Hathiapur under the Kila Gate police station area on Thursday night. Both were injured, one of them seriously and is undergoing treatment."