Two Men Hit By Car, Attacked In MP; Incident Triggers Protest As Kin Claim They Were Kanwariyas
Additional superintendent of police Sujawal Jagga said the incident occurred due to a car accident in the Kila Gate area.
By PTI
Published : August 7, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Gwalior: Two men, allegedly taking part in the Kanwar Yatra, sustained serious injuries after they were hit by a car and assaulted in an ensuing altercation in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, triggering a protest and road blockade, police said on Friday.
The incident that occurred in the Kila Gate area late on Thursday night sparked outrage among local Hindu organisations and relatives, who claimed the victims were Kanwariyas preparing for their pilgrimage to Haridwar, prompting senior police and district officials to rush to the spot and pacify the agitated crowd.
A case has been registered against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers, an official said.
Talking to reporters, additional superintendent of police Sujawal Jagga said, "Two men were assaulted after they were hit by a car in Hathiapur under the Kila Gate police station area on Thursday night. Both were injured, one of them seriously and is undergoing treatment."
People staged a road blockade, but the authorities managed to pacify the crowd and bring the situation under control, he said, adding that a probe is underway into the attack. Gwalior sub-divisional magistrate Pradeep Sharma also arrived at the scene.
"This incident occurred due to a car accident in the Kila Gate area. Those involved in the assault have been booked under relevant sections, and further action is being taken," he told reporters.
Manoj Yadav, a relative of the injured men, said the duo were taking part in the annual Kanwar Yatra and were travelling to Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to collect water from the River Ganga.
They were waiting for their companions near Kila Gate when a car hit them, and then people got out of the vehicle and started assaulting them, he alleged. "The car driver called some of his aides. They arrived with sharp weapons and hammers and attacked the duo, injuring them before fleeing the scene," Yadav claimed.
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