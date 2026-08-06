ETV Bharat / state

Two MDMK MLAs Refuse To Resign, Announce Decision To Continue As DMK Legislators

Chennai: Two MDMK MLAs have refused to resign from their Assembly seats and announced that they would continue to function as DMK legislators.

Addressing a joint press conference on August 5, Kadayanallur MLA T M Rajendran and Sirkazhi MLA R Senthil Selvan stated that since they contested and won the recent elections on the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, they are officially DMK members and will operate under its banner in the Assembly.

The announcement comes after a recent political realignment where the Vaiko-led MDMK severed ties with the DMK. Revealing that MDMK General Secretary Vaiko had asked them to resign, the MLAs said they refused because it would be a betrayal of the voters who elected them.

"Resigning in just four months and going back to the people is contradictory, and we cannot face them," they stated, noting that Vaiko himself had campaigned promising the public that the MLAs would serve a full five-year term. They admitted this refusal caused a "bitterness" between them and the MDMK chief.

The legislators expressed pain over the recent criticism levelled against them by the MDMK leadership. "We travelled behind leader Vaiko for 40 years without any expectations, but ultimately received only derogatory responses and slurs," they said in a joint statement.