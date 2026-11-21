Six Limestone Mining Projects Near GIB Priority Area in Rajasthan Cleared Various Approval Stages Since July
"Priority areas" are crucial habitats for the Great Indian Bustard (GIB), acting as foraging and breeding grounds for the critically endangered bird.
By PTI
Published : November 21, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Since July this year, at least six limestone mining projects near the Great Indian Bustard "priority area" in Jaisalmer have advanced through different stages of the environmental clearance process.
"Priority areas" are crucial habitats for the Great Indian Bustard (GIB), acting as foraging and breeding grounds for the critically endangered bird. Most recently, two limestone projects -- both in Jaisalmer's Joga village -- cleared the first stage of the approval process in November. While one of them is just 3.8 km from the boundary of the GIB priority area, the other is 5.7 km away.
In October, two limestone mining projects in Jaisalmer's Parewar village and Ramgarh village were granted environmental clearance. The Parewar project is partially within the GIB priority area, and the Ramgarh village is over a kilometre from the habitat.
In September, another such project, also in Joga, 5.8 km from the GIB priority area, cleared the first step of the approval process.
In July, a limestone mining project, with more than 280 hectares (or 29 per cent) of its mining lease area within the GIB habitat in the same village, was given a similar clearance.
Dr Devesh Gadhavi, a former member of an expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court in a PIL concerning the GIB population, said, "I had presumed that such alteration in the larger landscape would eventually lead to significant landscape-level change.
"It represents an irrecoverable loss of habitat for the species, and accordingly, in my dissent note of the technical report, I noted that mining should not be permitted in the GIB priority area."
Notably, in December 2025, the apex court accepted the expert committee's recommendation to expand the GIB priority area. For Rajasthan, the area increased from 13,163 sq km to 14,013 sq km, and for Gujarat, it expanded from 500 sq km to 740 sq km.
The latest projects involve mining at the 368-hectare (ha) Joga-IV Limestone Block by Shree Cement East Private Limited -- 3.8 km from the GIB habitat -- and the 376-ha Joga-II Limestone Block by Ambuja Cements Limited -- 5.7 km from the priority area.
The projects were recommended by the Union environment ministry's expert appraisal committee (EAC) for grant of terms of reference (ToR) during its meeting held from November 2 to November 4.
ToR is a formal document that defines the scope, objectives, methodology and reporting requirements of an environmental impact assessment study for any proposed project.
Both projects also involve a proposed transportation route -- around 12 km long -- from the mining blocks to Sanu railway siding, of which around 3.5 km passes through the habitat.
The project proponents have suggested an alternative route as well, which is 250 km long and goes from the mining blocks to Phalodi railway station, and does not pass through the GIB priority area.
According to the minutes of the meeting, the EAC directed the project proponents to explore feasible alternative routes for mineral transportation, prioritising avoiding the GIB habitat.
However, if the route passing through the GIB priority area is chosen, the project proponents need to take different measures, including preparing a separate GIB-specific conservation and mitigation plan for the transportation corridor, the EAC recommended.
Previously, projects involving mining at Parewar SN1 Limestone Block in Jaisalmer's Parewar by Wonder Cement Limited, and at Ramgarh Auctioned Block in the district's Ramgarh village were recommended for the grant of environmental clearance by the EAC on October 8.
The Parewar project has a mining lease area of 960 ha, of which 0.29 ha falls within the habitat. It is also 7.34 km from the Mokla Parewar Conservation Reserve.
During deliberations, the EAC recommended that no mining activity should take place on the 0.29 ha within the GIB habitat, and Wonder Cement Limited should surrender the area after the grant of environmental clearance and the mining lease deed's execution.
The project's environmental impact assessment (EIA) report pointed out that mining activities can disturb feeding, resting and movement of the GIB population in the region.
The 256-ha Ramgarh project by Dalmia Bharat Green Vision Limited is 1.77 km from the GIB priority area. In its assessment report on the project, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) highlighted that installation of new above-ground transmission lines in the region would aggravate collision and electrocution risks for the raptor (birds of prey) and GIB populations.
"Overall, although the proposed mine and cement plant sites do not hold critical GIB habitat, mitigation measures on habitat restoration will be essential to maintain the ecological functions of the larger Ramgarh landscape," the WII noted.
On September 10, UltraTech Cement Limited's limestone mining project in Joga was recommended for the grant of ToR by the EAC. The proposed mining project, which spans over 400 ha and comprises a stone crushing unit, is situated 5.8 km from GIB priority area.
In July, the EAC recommended Star Cement North East Limited's limestone mining project, also in Joga, for the grant of ToR. The 960-ha project includes 280-ha mining-lease area within a GIB habitat.