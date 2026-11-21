ETV Bharat / state

Six Limestone Mining Projects Near GIB Priority Area in Rajasthan Cleared Various Approval Stages Since July

New Delhi: Since July this year, at least six limestone mining projects near the Great Indian Bustard "priority area" in Jaisalmer have advanced through different stages of the environmental clearance process.

"Priority areas" are crucial habitats for the Great Indian Bustard (GIB), acting as foraging and breeding grounds for the critically endangered bird. Most recently, two limestone projects -- both in Jaisalmer's Joga village -- cleared the first stage of the approval process in November. While one of them is just 3.8 km from the boundary of the GIB priority area, the other is 5.7 km away.

In October, two limestone mining projects in Jaisalmer's Parewar village and Ramgarh village were granted environmental clearance. The Parewar project is partially within the GIB priority area, and the Ramgarh village is over a kilometre from the habitat.

In September, another such project, also in Joga, 5.8 km from the GIB priority area, cleared the first step of the approval process.

In July, a limestone mining project, with more than 280 hectares (or 29 per cent) of its mining lease area within the GIB habitat in the same village, was given a similar clearance.

Dr Devesh Gadhavi, a former member of an expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court in a PIL concerning the GIB population, said, "I had presumed that such alteration in the larger landscape would eventually lead to significant landscape-level change.

"It represents an irrecoverable loss of habitat for the species, and accordingly, in my dissent note of the technical report, I noted that mining should not be permitted in the GIB priority area."

Notably, in December 2025, the apex court accepted the expert committee's recommendation to expand the GIB priority area. For Rajasthan, the area increased from 13,163 sq km to 14,013 sq km, and for Gujarat, it expanded from 500 sq km to 740 sq km.

The latest projects involve mining at the 368-hectare (ha) Joga-IV Limestone Block by Shree Cement East Private Limited -- 3.8 km from the GIB habitat -- and the 376-ha Joga-II Limestone Block by Ambuja Cements Limited -- 5.7 km from the priority area.

The projects were recommended by the Union environment ministry's expert appraisal committee (EAC) for grant of terms of reference (ToR) during its meeting held from November 2 to November 4.

ToR is a formal document that defines the scope, objectives, methodology and reporting requirements of an environmental impact assessment study for any proposed project.

Both projects also involve a proposed transportation route -- around 12 km long -- from the mining blocks to Sanu railway siding, of which around 3.5 km passes through the habitat.