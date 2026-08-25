ETV Bharat / state

Two Labourers Killed In Separate Accident In Jammu

Security officials at the site after a concrete bridge pier collapsed during construction work, in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. A labourer from Bihar was crushed to death, while another sustained injuries in the incident ( PTI )

Jammu: Two labourers were killed in separate accidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, with one crushed to death after a concrete bridge pier collapsed in Samba district and another dying after falling from a bridge under construction in Jammu, officials said.

A pier of a bridge under construction collapsed at Jakh Morh in the Vijaypur area of Samba around 10.10 am when workers were engaged in laying the structure, crushing 25-year-old labourer from Bihar, Gotam Sahu, to death, they said.