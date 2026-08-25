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Two Labourers Killed In Separate Accident In Jammu

One labourer died after a concrete bridge pier collapsed in Samba district while another died after falling from a bridge under construction in Jammu

jammu labourers killed
Security officials at the site after a concrete bridge pier collapsed during construction work, in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. A labourer from Bihar was crushed to death, while another sustained injuries in the incident (PTI)
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By PTI

Published : August 25, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST

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Jammu: Two labourers were killed in separate accidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, with one crushed to death after a concrete bridge pier collapsed in Samba district and another dying after falling from a bridge under construction in Jammu, officials said.

A pier of a bridge under construction collapsed at Jakh Morh in the Vijaypur area of Samba around 10.10 am when workers were engaged in laying the structure, crushing 25-year-old labourer from Bihar, Gotam Sahu, to death, they said.

Another labourer sustained head injuries in the accident and was evacuated to a hospital, the officials said. Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated proceedings to ascertain the circumstances that led to the collapse.

In a separate incident in Jammu, labourer Budhi Singh (45), a resident of Ramban, was critically injured after falling from a height at the Tawi bridge in the Sidhra area this afternoon. Singh was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officials said.

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TAGGED:

JAMMU KASHMIR ACCIDENT
SAMBA DISTRICT
SAMBA BRIDGE COLLAPSE
TAWI BRIDGE
JAMMU LABOURERS KILLED

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