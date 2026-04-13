ETV Bharat / state

7 Killed, 3 Critical As Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Gujarat's Surendranagar

Surendranagar: At least seven people were killed and three others critically injured after a speeding truck hit a group of pedestrians near Bhaskar Parana Patiya on the Surendranagar-Viramgam Highway in the wee hours of Monday. Police said the victims were devotees from Gadhka village in Rajkot who had set out on foot together to visit the Mahadevji Temple in Dekavada.

According to police, a truck driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the group while they were on their way, hitting around 10 people. In the accident, five women and two men died on the spot due to severe injuries. The impact was so strong that the bodies were thrown across the highway.

Three injured people were immediately taken to the hospital and are currently in critical condition.