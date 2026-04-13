7 Killed, 3 Critical As Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Gujarat's Surendranagar
A speeding truck hit 10 pilgrims in Surendranagara, killing seven on the spot. Three of the injured are critical.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Surendranagar: At least seven people were killed and three others critically injured after a speeding truck hit a group of pedestrians near Bhaskar Parana Patiya on the Surendranagar-Viramgam Highway in the wee hours of Monday. Police said the victims were devotees from Gadhka village in Rajkot who had set out on foot together to visit the Mahadevji Temple in Dekavada.
According to police, a truck driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the group while they were on their way, hitting around 10 people. In the accident, five women and two men died on the spot due to severe injuries. The impact was so strong that the bodies were thrown across the highway.
Three injured people were immediately taken to the hospital and are currently in critical condition.
After receiving information about the accident, a team from Lakhtar police station, along with residents, reached the spot. With the help of the 108 ambulance service, the injured were shifted to Viramgam Government Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased are being sent to Lakhtar Government Hospital for post-mortem.
Police said that preliminary investigation reveals that the victims belong to the Mundhva family of the Bharwad community. Police are now carrying out the process of identifying the deceased. Police said that the truck driver fled the spot, and efforts were underway to nab him.
Meanwhile, the police are managing traffic on the highway to ensure smooth movement. A case has been registered, and further investigation into the incident is currently underway. The families of the victims have reached the hospital.
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