ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, 11 Injured As Speeding Bus Crashes Into Bridge Wall In MP's Rajgarh

Bhopal: Four people, including a sub-inspector from Karnataka, were killed and 11 others injured when a speeding bus crashed into the wall of a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place on the Bhopal bypass bridge in Biaora when the bus rammed into the bridge wall, they said.

The bus was travelling from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur to Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Following the accident, police and administrative teams reached the spot and launched rescue operations.

The passengers trapped inside the vehicle were pulled out. All the injured were initially taken to the Civil Hospital in Biaora, where they were provided medical treatment. Four of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to Bhopal for further treatment, Rajgarh Superintendent of Police (SP), Amit Tolani, said.

"Prima facie, it appears that this incident was caused by overspeeding. The bus collided with the bridge wall at a curve in the road. The police are currently investigating the matter. Ravi K.B., a sub-inspector posted to Bengaluru's cyber cell, lost his life in the accident,” SP Tolani said.