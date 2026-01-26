ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, 2 Injured As Car Crashes Into Tree In Bahraich

Bahraich: At least three people, including a private company manager, were killed on the spot, and two others were seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree in the Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh early Monday morning, police said.

According to police, the mishap took place around 4 am near Semrahna village on the Nanpara-Lakhimpur highway, under the Motipur police station area. All five occupants were travelling from Balrampur district to Neem Karoli Dham in Uttarakhand for a religious visit. Police said that the driver of the car lost control while speeding and rammed into a roadside tree with great force. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely damaged. Hearing the loud noise, locals rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police.

The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Shukla, who was a manager in a private company, son of Sadanand Shukla and resident of Ghusah village in Balrampur district, Deepu Verma, and Nitish Singh. Two others, Lavkush Sharma and Ajay Sharma, sustained serious injuries.