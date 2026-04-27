5 Killed, 7 Injured As SUV Collides With Tractor-Trolley In Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram
A late-night collision between an SUV and a tractor-trolley on state highway in Narmadapuram left at least five persons dead and seven others injured.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 9:04 AM IST
Narmadapuram: At least five persons were killed and seven others sustained critical injuries after an SUV collided with a tractor-trolley on the state highway in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district in the early hours of Monday.
Police said the accident took place at around 1 AM near Aanchalkheda crossing, when a Tavera SUV collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with grain. The impact of the collision was so severe that the SUV was completely mangled.
While five persons died on the spot, seven others sustained serious injuries. Following the mishap, several locals, along with police, rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the district hospital. Some of them are said to be in critical condition.
Police said all the victims, occupants of the SUV, were returning from a wedding function in a village in Budni.
Narmadapuram SP Sai Krishna S Thota said the collision occurred when the SUV hit the side of the tractor-trolley near a crossing. "The incident occurred at around 1 AM. The occupants of Tavera were returning from a village in Budni after attending a wedding. Their car collided with the side of a tractor-trolley loaded with grain near a crossing in Anchalkheda," he said.
"Five persons died on the spot, while seven others who sustained serious injuries were rushed to the district hospital for treatment. The deceased and injured are residents of Mahendrawadi and Makhan Nagar," he added.
List Of Deceased:
- Hari Singh, son of Ganesh Ram Yadav, resident of Mahendrawadi
- Vineet Yadav, son of Mohan Yadav, resident of Mahendrawadi
- Sahil Yadav, son of Hargovind Yadav, resident of Mahendrawadi
- Shubham Morappa, son of Sukhram, resident of Mahendrawadi
- Santosh Prajapati, son of Mangal Singh Prajapati, resident of Makhan Nagar
Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.