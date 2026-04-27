ETV Bharat / state

5 Killed, 7 Injured As SUV Collides With Tractor-Trolley In Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram: At least five persons were killed and seven others sustained critical injuries after an SUV collided with a tractor-trolley on the state highway in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district in the early hours of Monday.

Police said the accident took place at around 1 AM near Aanchalkheda crossing, when a Tavera SUV collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with grain. The impact of the collision was so severe that the SUV was completely mangled.

While five persons died on the spot, seven others sustained serious injuries. Following the mishap, several locals, along with police, rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the district hospital. Some of them are said to be in critical condition.

Police said all the victims, occupants of the SUV, were returning from a wedding function in a village in Budni.