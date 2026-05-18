ETV Bharat / state

2-Month-Old Baby Among Seven Killed In Truck-Autorickshaw Collision In Bihar

The autorickshaw was badly damaged in the accident ( ETV Bharat )

Khagaria: Seven people, including a two-month-old baby, were killed and four others injured when a speeding truck collided head-on with an autorickshaw in Bihar's Khagaria district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Thatha village under the jurisdiction of the Mandi police station in Khagaria on National Highway-31.

The victims, a two-month-old infant, a woman, a boy and four men, were occupants of the autorickshaw. A speeding truck rammed into the autorickshaw from the opposite direction, badly damaging it and seven occupants died on the spot.

Villagers from surrounding areas rushed to the scene and helped police in rescuing the trapped passengers from the autorickshaw. The injured were immediately transported to a nearby hospital while the bodies were shifted for postmortem.