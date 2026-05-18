2-Month-Old Baby Among Seven Killed In Truck-Autorickshaw Collision In Bihar
Khagaria Police said a search is on for the absconding truck driver and a comprehensive investigation is being conducted into the accident.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Khagaria: Seven people, including a two-month-old baby, were killed and four others injured when a speeding truck collided head-on with an autorickshaw in Bihar's Khagaria district on Monday, police said.
The accident took place near Thatha village under the jurisdiction of the Mandi police station in Khagaria on National Highway-31.
The victims, a two-month-old infant, a woman, a boy and four men, were occupants of the autorickshaw. A speeding truck rammed into the autorickshaw from the opposite direction, badly damaging it and seven occupants died on the spot.
Villagers from surrounding areas rushed to the scene and helped police in rescuing the trapped passengers from the autorickshaw. The injured were immediately transported to a nearby hospital while the bodies were shifted for postmortem.
The condition of injured are critical and preparations are underway to refer them to a specialised facility for advanced treatment.
The truck was seized by Mansi Police while the driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident. Police said a search is on for the absconding driver.
"Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred due to the high speed of the truck. The police are conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the incident," Mukul Ranjan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar).
Meanwhile, locals voiced their frustration, complaining that accidents caused by speeding vehicles have increased on NH-31. Residents have demanded that the administration implement strict traffic control and speed monitoring measures, along with enhanced safety protocols on the highway.
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