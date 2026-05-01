ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed In Road Mishap On Outer Ring Road At Shamshabad In Telangana

The remains of the car that met with an accident on the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad ( ETV Bharat )

The mishap occurred when a car hit a lorry parked at ORR Exit-16 from behind. The accident occurred in the Pedhagolconda area, under Shamshabad police station limits. Six people died on the spot in the incident. Two of the deceased were children.

Hyderabad: At least six people, including two children, were killed in a road mishap on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Friday, police said.

The bodies were trapped inside the lorry as the car got stuck in the back of the lorry. Another person was seriously injured in the mishap. Police reached the spot and started rescue operations. The bodies were recovered from the vehicle with great difficulty. There were seven people in the car at the time of the accident. Excessive speed is believed to have been the cause of the accident.

A car met with an accident on the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

The police identified all the deceased as residents of Sircilla, a town in Telangana. All of them, currently residing in Hyderabad, were returning from Yadagirigutta, a religious place in Telangana, when the mishap occurred. They all belong to the same family.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to the kin after post-mortem examination. Telangana Police said a case has been registered in this connection and a probe is underway.