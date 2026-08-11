ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed In Two Separate Road Accident In Sangareddy District

The car which was involved in one of the accidents in Sangareddy distrct ( ETV Bharat )

Sangareddy: At least seven people, including five agricultural labourers, died in two separate road accidents in Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said.

Two of the deceased hailed from Telangana.

In the first accident, five people were killed and six others sustained severe injuries when a tanker collided with an auto-rickshaw near Satwar in Zaheerabad Mandal.

The injured have been shifted to the Zaheerabad Area Hospital for treatment. The deceased were identified as agricultural laborers from Rajagiri in the Bidar district of Karnataka.

The mishap accident occurred while they were returning after completing labor work in Zaheerabad. In another incident near the Venkatapur junction in Kohir Mandal, a car crossed over the road divider and crashed into oncoming traffic, damaging four vehicles. Two people lost their lives in this accident.