Seven Killed In Two Separate Road Accident In Sangareddy District
One of the mishap occurred when a tanker collided with an auto-rickshaw near Satwar in Zaheerabad Mandal.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST|
Updated : August 11, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Sangareddy: At least seven people, including five agricultural labourers, died in two separate road accidents in Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said.
Two of the deceased hailed from Telangana.
In the first accident, five people were killed and six others sustained severe injuries when a tanker collided with an auto-rickshaw near Satwar in Zaheerabad Mandal.
The injured have been shifted to the Zaheerabad Area Hospital for treatment. The deceased were identified as agricultural laborers from Rajagiri in the Bidar district of Karnataka.
The mishap accident occurred while they were returning after completing labor work in Zaheerabad. In another incident near the Venkatapur junction in Kohir Mandal, a car crossed over the road divider and crashed into oncoming traffic, damaging four vehicles. Two people lost their lives in this accident.
Officials said that the condition of three other injured persons is critical.
There were a total of 12 people in the auto-rickshaw, including the driver, at the time of the accident. The passengers comprised 11 female laborers. Locals stated that the group regularly traveled to the areas surrounding Zaheerabad for wage labor.
The deceased have been identified as Rekha, Sridevi, Kavitha, Reshma, and the auto-rickshaw driver, Devadas. Nirmala, Nikitha, Tulchamma, Chandrakala, Radhika, Shilpa, and Shobha sustained injuries. They had come to Budera in Munipalli Mandal for cotton weeding work and met with the accident while returning after finishing their tasks for the day.
Telanagana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the tragic road accident that occurred near Satwar village in Zaheerabad Mandal, Sangareddy district. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the injured receive proper medical treatment.
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