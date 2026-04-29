14 Killed, 11 Seriously Injured In Road Accident In Madhya Pradesh
The mishap occurred in Dhar distritc of Madhya Pradesjh after a pickup van overturned.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Dhar: At least 14 people, including two children, were killed and 11 others seriously injured, after the pick-up van they were travelling in overturned in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.
The mishap occurred at around 8.30 PM near the Reliance Petrol Pump in Chiklia in the jurisdiction of the Tirla police station. Police said there were about 30 to 35 labourers and their children in the pick-up van, which was going towards Amzera.
"The driver of the pick-up van lost control over the vehicle, following which it turned turtle,"police said. Passers-by and local people reached the spot and started rescue operations and pulled out the trapped people.
Many injured laborers were lying on the road, making the situation very critical and sensitive. Eyewitnesses claimed that many people died on the spot.
The injured were taken to Dhar District Hospital. The condition of many injured who arrived at the hospital is said to be critical. Emergency Medical Officer Dr. Satyapal, present at the district hospital, said that all the injured who reached the spot are being treated.
Upon receiving the information, Tirla police station and administrative officials reached the spot. Relief and rescue operations are underway and the cause of the accident is being probed.
According to officials, the death toll may rise. The identity of the deceased is yet to be asertained.
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