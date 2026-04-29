ETV Bharat / state

14 Killed, 11 Seriously Injured In Road Accident In Madhya Pradesh

Dhar: At least 14 people, including two children, were killed and 11 others seriously injured, after the pick-up van they were travelling in overturned in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The mishap occurred at around 8.30 PM near the Reliance Petrol Pump in Chiklia in the jurisdiction of the Tirla police station. Police said there were about 30 to 35 labourers and their children in the pick-up van, which was going towards Amzera.

"The driver of the pick-up van lost control over the vehicle, following which it turned turtle,"police said. Passers-by and local people reached the spot and started rescue operations and pulled out the trapped people.

Many injured laborers were lying on the road, making the situation very critical and sensitive. Eyewitnesses claimed that many people died on the spot.