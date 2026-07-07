ETV Bharat / state

Three Children, Father Killed As Trailer Truck Runs Over Them In Jaipur, Mother Hospitalised

Jaipur: A man and his three minor children were killed while his wife was severely injured after a speeding trailer truck ran over them while waiting at a roadside in Jaipur on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred on a 200-foot bypass in the Shyam Nagar police station area. The family was waiting for a vehicle to travel to Jaitpura when the trailer truck lost control, broke through an iron railing and ran over the bypass, where they were standing.

Senior police officials, along with a team from Shyam Nagar police station, arrived at the scene. The family was immediately rushed to a hospital, where three children were declared brought dead, their father succumbed to his injuries during treatment and their mother is currently hospitalised.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrashekhar (48) and his three children, Ramesh, Deepak, and Ratan, police said.