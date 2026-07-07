Three Children, Father Killed As Trailer Truck Runs Over Them In Jaipur, Mother Hospitalised
A family was waiting for a vehicle when a speeding trailer truck broke through an iron railing and ran over them, reports Vikas Vyas.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Jaipur: A man and his three minor children were killed while his wife was severely injured after a speeding trailer truck ran over them while waiting at a roadside in Jaipur on Tuesday morning, police said.
The incident occurred on a 200-foot bypass in the Shyam Nagar police station area. The family was waiting for a vehicle to travel to Jaitpura when the trailer truck lost control, broke through an iron railing and ran over the bypass, where they were standing.
Senior police officials, along with a team from Shyam Nagar police station, arrived at the scene. The family was immediately rushed to a hospital, where three children were declared brought dead, their father succumbed to his injuries during treatment and their mother is currently hospitalised.
The deceased have been identified as Chandrashekhar (48) and his three children, Ramesh, Deepak, and Ratan, police said.
Head Constable Ramnaresh Gurjar of Shyam Nagar police station said Chandrashekhar was waiting by the roadside with his wife, Kailashi (44), and their three children to travel to Jaitpura when the trailer truck ran over them.
"The three children died on the spot, while Chandraprakash and Kailashi sustained critical injuries. Chandraprakash later died in the hospital while Kailashi is undergoing treatment," Gurjar said.
The four bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at Sawai Man Singh Hospital, where they will be handed over to the relatives following post-mortem, police said.
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