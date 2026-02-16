Seven Charred To Death In Fire At Chemical Factory In Rajasthan
The factory has been closed for several months and it is suspected that the fire triggered multiple gas cylinder explosions.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Alwar: At least seven people were killed in a massive fire that occurred in a factory in Khuskheda Industrial Area of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday morning, police said. The incident has triggered panic in the area.
Fire brigade in-charge Raju Khan said that more than half a dozen fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. However, the factory had a huge stock of cardboard, making it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the flames. For safety reasons, the nearby factories were evacuated and the power supply to the area was snapped off. The fire was brought under control after hours of intense effort, Khan said.
Initially, officials thought it was just a blaze, but when firefighters entered, they found seven people had been charred to death. Upon information, senior officials from Bhiwadi police station and administrative staff arrived at the scene.
According to officials, the factory, located at Plot No. G-1, 118, in the industrial area, has been closed for several months. Around 10 am, thick, black smoke suddenly started billowing out from the factory and within seconds, the fire engulfed the entire building. Eyewitnesses said there were three to four explosions, which were so powerful that the surrounding area shook.
It is suspected that the explosions may have been caused by gas cylinders but activities within the closed factory remain a key area of investigation for the police. Bhiwadi police are investigating whether the fire was caused by a short circuit or some other suspicious activity.
The district administration has issued strict instructions to all industrial units to immediately review their safety standards.
Also Read