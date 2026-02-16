ETV Bharat / state

Seven Charred To Death In Fire At Chemical Factory In Rajasthan

Alwar: At least seven people were killed in a massive fire that occurred in a factory in Khuskheda Industrial Area of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday morning, police said. The incident has triggered panic in the area.

Fire brigade in-charge Raju Khan said that more than half a dozen fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. However, the factory had a huge stock of cardboard, making it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the flames. For safety reasons, the nearby factories were evacuated and the power supply to the area was snapped off. The fire was brought under control after hours of intense effort, Khan said.

Initially, officials thought it was just a blaze, but when firefighters entered, they found seven people had been charred to death. Upon information, senior officials from Bhiwadi police station and administrative staff arrived at the scene.