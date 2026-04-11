ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed As Truck Overturns On Auto Carrying Newlywed Couple In Shivpuri

Police officials gathered at the spot where the accident took place in Shivpuri ( ETV Bharat )

Shivpuri: Four people, including a newlywed couple, died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred near a petrol pump on Tongra Road in the Sirsod police station area when a truck loaded with poultry feed overturned onto a stationary auto-rickshaw, police said.

25-year-old Virendra Shakya, a resident of Rajgarh village under the Tendua police station area, had married Rajeshwari Shakya from Sanjay Colony in Shivpuri city on Friday. Following the bride’s farewell ceremony on Saturday, the couple was returning to their village along with family members in an auto-rickshaw.

The auto was carrying the groom, the bride, the groom’s mother Anvesh Shakya (50), sister-in-law Rajo Shakya (22), sister Bhuriya Shakya (19), and the driver. The driver had briefly halted the vehicle near the petrol pump on Tongra Road when the truck, reportedly moving at speed, lost control and overturned onto the auto.

At the time of the accident, the groom, bride, mother, and sister-in-law were seated inside the auto and were crushed under the truck. Rescue teams used a JCB to remove the heavy vehicle, and after nearly half an hour of efforts, the victims were pulled out and rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared all four dead.