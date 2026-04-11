Four Killed As Truck Overturns On Auto Carrying Newlywed Couple In Shivpuri
At the time of the accident, the groom, bride, mother, and sister-in-law were seated inside the auto and were crushed under the truck.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Shivpuri: Four people, including a newlywed couple, died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred near a petrol pump on Tongra Road in the Sirsod police station area when a truck loaded with poultry feed overturned onto a stationary auto-rickshaw, police said.
25-year-old Virendra Shakya, a resident of Rajgarh village under the Tendua police station area, had married Rajeshwari Shakya from Sanjay Colony in Shivpuri city on Friday. Following the bride’s farewell ceremony on Saturday, the couple was returning to their village along with family members in an auto-rickshaw.
The auto was carrying the groom, the bride, the groom’s mother Anvesh Shakya (50), sister-in-law Rajo Shakya (22), sister Bhuriya Shakya (19), and the driver. The driver had briefly halted the vehicle near the petrol pump on Tongra Road when the truck, reportedly moving at speed, lost control and overturned onto the auto.
At the time of the accident, the groom, bride, mother, and sister-in-law were seated inside the auto and were crushed under the truck. Rescue teams used a JCB to remove the heavy vehicle, and after nearly half an hour of efforts, the victims were pulled out and rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared all four dead.
Bhuriya Shakya, the groom’s sister, survived as she had stepped out of the auto moments earlier to buy food. Her own engagement ceremony was scheduled to take place later the same day in Rajgarh village.
Civil Surgeon Dr. B.L. Yadav confirmed the fatalities, "Four individuals were brought to the hospital in critical condition. Upon examination, they were found to be dead. The police have been informed, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.”
Sirsod Station House Officer Mukesh Duboulia confirmed the incident and said, "The truck driver fled the scene, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway."
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