ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed As Massive Blast Levels Thrissur Pooram Fireworks Unit; Toll Likely To Rise

A scene from the Pooram Fireworks Unit where a blast killed at least six people ( ETV Bharat )

Thrissur: At least six people have been killed following a devastating explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathikkode, 30 kms from Thrissur, where preparations were underway for the Thiruvambady section of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram.

Hospital officials at the Thrissur Medical College confirmed that the death toll rose to six after three critically injured individuals succumbed to their wounds during emergency treatment. Authorities have expressed grave concern that the number of fatalities may rise further, as several of the 40 injured workers remain in extremely critical condition with life-threatening trauma and severe burns.

​The rescue operation is proving to be exceptionally difficult and hazardous for the fire and rescue services. Ongoing secondary explosions within the levelled structure and thick, suffocating smoke have made it nearly impossible for personnel to reach the heart of the site.