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Six Killed As Massive Blast Levels Thrissur Pooram Fireworks Unit; Toll Likely To Rise

Authorities have expressed grave concern that the number of fatalities may rise further

Blast
A scene from the Pooram Fireworks Unit where a blast killed at least six people (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Thrissur: At least six people have been killed following a devastating explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathikkode, 30 kms from Thrissur, where preparations were underway for the Thiruvambady section of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram.

Hospital officials at the Thrissur Medical College confirmed that the death toll rose to six after three critically injured individuals succumbed to their wounds during emergency treatment. Authorities have expressed grave concern that the number of fatalities may rise further, as several of the 40 injured workers remain in extremely critical condition with life-threatening trauma and severe burns.

​The rescue operation is proving to be exceptionally difficult and hazardous for the fire and rescue services. Ongoing secondary explosions within the levelled structure and thick, suffocating smoke have made it nearly impossible for personnel to reach the heart of the site.

There are reports of several workers still trapped beneath the debris of the collapsed warehouse, which was stocked with a massive quantity of gunpowder intended for the festival’s main displays.

Kerala ​Health Minister Veena George has ordered specialised medical mobilisation, including additional "108" ambulances, to manage the crisis. The force of the blast was so immense that it shattered the facility entirely, leaving the area in a state of chaos as teams struggled against the volatile conditions to recover those still missing inside the ruins.

Read More

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  2. 4 Killed, Dozens Injured In Andhra's Kadri Village As Explosives Illegally Stored In A House Triggers Deadly Blast

TAGGED:

FIREWORKS
BLAST
VEENA GEORGE
RESCUE OPERATION
THRISSUR POORAM FIREWORKS UNIT

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