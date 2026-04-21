Six Killed As Massive Blast Levels Thrissur Pooram Fireworks Unit; Toll Likely To Rise
Authorities have expressed grave concern that the number of fatalities may rise further
Published : April 21, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Thrissur: At least six people have been killed following a devastating explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathikkode, 30 kms from Thrissur, where preparations were underway for the Thiruvambady section of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram.
Hospital officials at the Thrissur Medical College confirmed that the death toll rose to six after three critically injured individuals succumbed to their wounds during emergency treatment. Authorities have expressed grave concern that the number of fatalities may rise further, as several of the 40 injured workers remain in extremely critical condition with life-threatening trauma and severe burns.
The rescue operation is proving to be exceptionally difficult and hazardous for the fire and rescue services. Ongoing secondary explosions within the levelled structure and thick, suffocating smoke have made it nearly impossible for personnel to reach the heart of the site.
There are reports of several workers still trapped beneath the debris of the collapsed warehouse, which was stocked with a massive quantity of gunpowder intended for the festival’s main displays.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George has ordered specialised medical mobilisation, including additional "108" ambulances, to manage the crisis. The force of the blast was so immense that it shattered the facility entirely, leaving the area in a state of chaos as teams struggled against the volatile conditions to recover those still missing inside the ruins.
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