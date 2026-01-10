ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed As Car Hits Punjab Roadways Bus In Hoshiarpur Amid Dense Fog

Hoshiarpur: At least four members of a family from Himachal Pradesh were killed, while one was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a Punjab Roadways bus on Dasuya Road in Punjab's Hoshiarpur in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Police said that the accident occurred amid dense fog, which is suspected to have reduced visibility on the road. According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh (45), son of Harnam Singh; Sushil Kumar (46), son of Desraj; Brij Kumar (38), son of Mahender Kumar; and Arun Kumar (45), son of Gurpal Singh. All the victims were residents of the Una district in Himachal Pradesh.

The injured youth, Amit Kumar, is the sole survivor of the mishap. Speaking to the police, Amit said that all five men were close relatives and belonged to the same family. "The deceased had come to drop me at Amritsar Airport as I was scheduled to travel abroad," Amit added.

According to Amit, the group left their village around 4.30 AM. He said, "There was heavy fog on the way. I was sitting in the front seat next to the driver and fell asleep during the journey. Suddenly, the car collided with a Punjab Roadway bus. I do not remember much after that."