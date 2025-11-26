ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed As Car Falls Into Sharda Canal In Lakhimpur Kheri, Driver Critically Injured

Lakhimpur Kheri: At least five people were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into the Sharda Canal in Lakhimpur Kheri late on Tuesday night. Police said that the car carrying six people was returning from a wedding ceremony when it plunged into the canal near the Sutia Siphon area in Majhra Purba here.

According to officials, the car broke through the roadside railing and fell into the canal, leaving its occupants trapped as the gates of vehicle were locked.

Padhua Police Station In-charge Vivek Upadhyay said, "The car bearing registration number UP32 BA 2399 suddenly went out of control before falling into the canal. Because the doors could not be opened, those inside were unable to escape." Local villagers quickly informed the police and joined the rescue efforts.