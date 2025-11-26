ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed As Car Falls Into Sharda Canal In Lakhimpur Kheri, Driver Critically Injured

The car broke a railing and plunged into the canal, killing five passengers. Villages and police rescued the driver, who remains in critical condition.

The car broke a railing and plunged into the canal, killing five passengers. Villages and police rescued the driver, who remains in critical condition.
Car Fallen Into Sharda Canal In Lakhimpur Kheri (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 26, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Lakhimpur Kheri: At least five people were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into the Sharda Canal in Lakhimpur Kheri late on Tuesday night. Police said that the car carrying six people was returning from a wedding ceremony when it plunged into the canal near the Sutia Siphon area in Majhra Purba here.

According to officials, the car broke through the roadside railing and fell into the canal, leaving its occupants trapped as the gates of vehicle were locked.

Padhua Police Station In-charge Vivek Upadhyay said, "The car bearing registration number UP32 BA 2399 suddenly went out of control before falling into the canal. Because the doors could not be opened, those inside were unable to escape." Local villagers quickly informed the police and joined the rescue efforts.

Sub Inspector Abhishek Singh arrived at the scene with a police team, and with the help of villagers, the damaged car was pulled out of the canal.

All six occupants were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Ramiya Behad. However, doctors declared five people dead upon arrival. The deceased were identified as Jitendra, son of Vipin Bihari; Ghanshayam, son of Ballu; Lalji, son of Meva Lal; Surendra, son of Vishusokha; and Azimullah. All were residents of different villages under Sujauli police station in Bahraich district, police officials said.

Police said that the car's driver, Bablu, survived the accident but suffered serious injuries. He is undergoing treatment, and his condition remains critical. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

Also Read

  1. Senior IAS Officer Mahantesh Bilagi's Death In Karnataka Road Accident Sparks Grief In Ramdurg, CM Condoles
  2. 3 Children Killed, 2 Injured After Car Falls Into Pond In West Bengal's Howrah
  3. Five Killed As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls Into Ravine In Tehri Garhwal

TAGGED:

ACCIDENT IN LAKHIMPUR KHERI
CAR FALLS INTO CANAL
CAR FALLS INTO SHARDA CANAL
FIVE KILLED IN LAKHIMPUR KHERI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.