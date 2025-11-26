Five Killed As Car Falls Into Sharda Canal In Lakhimpur Kheri, Driver Critically Injured
The car broke a railing and plunged into the canal, killing five passengers. Villages and police rescued the driver, who remains in critical condition.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: At least five people were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into the Sharda Canal in Lakhimpur Kheri late on Tuesday night. Police said that the car carrying six people was returning from a wedding ceremony when it plunged into the canal near the Sutia Siphon area in Majhra Purba here.
According to officials, the car broke through the roadside railing and fell into the canal, leaving its occupants trapped as the gates of vehicle were locked.
Padhua Police Station In-charge Vivek Upadhyay said, "The car bearing registration number UP32 BA 2399 suddenly went out of control before falling into the canal. Because the doors could not be opened, those inside were unable to escape." Local villagers quickly informed the police and joined the rescue efforts.
Sub Inspector Abhishek Singh arrived at the scene with a police team, and with the help of villagers, the damaged car was pulled out of the canal.
All six occupants were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Ramiya Behad. However, doctors declared five people dead upon arrival. The deceased were identified as Jitendra, son of Vipin Bihari; Ghanshayam, son of Ballu; Lalji, son of Meva Lal; Surendra, son of Vishusokha; and Azimullah. All were residents of different villages under Sujauli police station in Bahraich district, police officials said.
Police said that the car's driver, Bablu, survived the accident but suffered serious injuries. He is undergoing treatment, and his condition remains critical. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.
