ETV Bharat / state

Groom's Uncle, Aunt Among Five Killed As Car Carrying Wedding Guests Collides With Truck In Maharashtra

Bhandara: Five persons, including the groom's uncle and aunt, were killed and four others severely injured in a horrific collision between a Maruti Omni and a truck in Maharashtra's Bhandara district while returning from a wedding ceremony on Thursday night, police said.

The accident occurred near Adyal village in the Pavani taluka of Bhandara when the speeding car suffered a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control and ram into a trailer truck infront of it.

Wedding ceremony of the son of a resident of Adyal village in Bhandara, Lomesh Nanhe, was held in Kondha village. After the ceremony ended, the wedding party, comprising nine people, were returning home in a Maruti Omni. Upon reaching the vicinity of Saundal village, the car collided with a truck and was badly damaged.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as groom's uncle Prabhakar Chacherkar (48) and aunt Munni Prabhakar Chacherkar (43) of Velatur and Adyal residents, Durga Devram Nangre (40), Shweta Purushottam Nangre (17) and Naina Devram Nangre (17). The Chacherkar couple had come from Velatur to attend their nephew's wedding.