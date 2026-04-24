Groom's Uncle, Aunt Among Five Killed As Car Carrying Wedding Guests Collides With Truck In Maharashtra
A Maruti Omni, carrying wedding guests, was returning to Adyal village from Kondha village when the accident occurred.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Bhandara: Five persons, including the groom's uncle and aunt, were killed and four others severely injured in a horrific collision between a Maruti Omni and a truck in Maharashtra's Bhandara district while returning from a wedding ceremony on Thursday night, police said.
The accident occurred near Adyal village in the Pavani taluka of Bhandara when the speeding car suffered a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control and ram into a trailer truck infront of it.
Wedding ceremony of the son of a resident of Adyal village in Bhandara, Lomesh Nanhe, was held in Kondha village. After the ceremony ended, the wedding party, comprising nine people, were returning home in a Maruti Omni. Upon reaching the vicinity of Saundal village, the car collided with a truck and was badly damaged.
Police said that the deceased have been identified as groom's uncle Prabhakar Chacherkar (48) and aunt Munni Prabhakar Chacherkar (43) of Velatur and Adyal residents, Durga Devram Nangre (40), Shweta Purushottam Nangre (17) and Naina Devram Nangre (17). The Chacherkar couple had come from Velatur to attend their nephew's wedding.
The injured car driver Soham Jageshwar Gadekar (25) of Pipalgaon Nipani, Neha Giridhar Nanhe (18) of Adyal, Raksha Khedkar (20) of Adyal, and Umesh Sonwane of Khairlanji in Balaghat district, are undergoing treatment at the District General Hospital in Bhandara.
On hearing the loud crash, villagers had rushed to the scene at night and tried to rescue the nine occupants from the car. They informed the police immediately.
Soon a police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation along with the villagers. All five persons had succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while the injured were taken to Adyal Hospital, from where they were transferred to the District General Hospital, police said.
Police said investigations have been launched into the incident.
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