Two Killed As BJYM Leader Crashes Car Into People In MP's Morena District

Morena: A leader from the BJP's youth wing ploughed into a group of people, killing an 11-year-old boy and a senior citizen, in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Saturday. Dipendra Bhadoria, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) who was at the wheel, was caught by people in the vicinity after the accident in the Porsa area on Friday night.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was heading towards Jotai from Porsa when the driver, who was speeding, lost control and hit a group of people sitting around a bonfire on a cold night. The accused is the BJYM's Porsa urban mandal president and was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time of the accident, they said.

Two of the victims, Ramdatt Rathore (65) and Arnav alias Annu Lashkar (11), suffered critical injuries and were rushed to divisional headquarters Gwalior for advanced health care, where they died after midnight, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Ravi Bhadoria told PTI. The others, Kamlesh Rathore, Girraj Rathore and Abhishek Tomar, are undergoing treatment, he said.