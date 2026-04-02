ETV Bharat / state

UP: 3 Killed, 18 Injured As Trolley Carrying Devotees Plunges Into Canal In Kushinagar

Kushinagar: At least three women were killed, and around 18 others were injured after a tractor trolley carrying devotees overturned and plunged into the Gandak canal in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near the Siswa regulator under the Khadda police station limits at around 8 pm on Wednesday, when the trolley, which was transporting nearly 25 devotees, overturned.

According to police, the devotees were travelling from Mamkhor Barhara village in Maharajganj district's Ghughli area to attend the Chaitra Ram Navami Varni fair at Bhaisaha Ghat when the accident occurred. Preliminary findings indicate that the accident happened when the hook connecting the trolley to the tractor broke, causing it to overturn and fall into the canal, officials said.