4 Killed, Over 10 Injured After Helium Gas Cylinder Explodes During River Festival In Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
Four people died and more than ten others were injured after a gas cylinder used to inflate balloons exploded during a river festival in Manalurpettai.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST
Kallakurichi: Close on the heels of the helium gas cylinder explosion near Karnataka's famous Mysuru Palace that killed three people last month, a similar incident has been reported from Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Monday evening, which left four persons dead and at least 10 others critically injured.
The mishap occurred at around 7 PM when a gas cylinder used to inflate balloons exploded during river festival in Manalurpettai area of Kallakurichi district. As per officials, four persons died on the spot while nearly a dozen others are under treatment at hospital.
Thousands of people from nearby areas had gathered for the festival, and the explosion took place after cultural programmes ended and people were returning home, officials added.
Parts of the gas cylinder hit people standing nearby, causing injuries to many. Receiving information, police rushed to the spot along with fire department personnel for rescue operations. While the fire brigade team brought the blaze under control, the injured were shifted to the nearest government hospital in ambulances and private vehicles.
Police said the process of identifying the deceased is currently underway. "Four people died on the spot. Some of the injured persons have suffered serious burns. We are collecting full details of those who died and were injured," said a senior police official.
Hospital sources said the injured are undergoing intensive treatment.
Following the mishap, as chaos prevailed, police forces were deployed at the spot to maintain law and order.
Expressing grief over the loss of lives, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "I am deeply distressed to learn the tragic news after a helium gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded at the river festival held in Manalurpet, Kallakurichi District. I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, and I pray to God that all those injured make a full recovery and return to their respective home soon."
"I also urge the state government to immediately provide appropriate compensation to the families of the deceased and to all those who were injured in the river festival accident," he stated.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case and started an investigation to ascertain whether the gas cylinder was purchased with proper permission, and whether safety rules were followed or not. "We are investigating all angles. Whether the accident happened due to negligence is not known yet," added the police official.
