4 Killed, Over 10 Injured After Helium Gas Cylinder Explodes During River Festival In Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

Kallakurichi: Close on the heels of the helium gas cylinder explosion near Karnataka's famous Mysuru Palace that killed three people last month, a similar incident has been reported from Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Monday evening, which left four persons dead and at least 10 others critically injured.

The mishap occurred at around 7 PM when a gas cylinder used to inflate balloons exploded during river festival in Manalurpettai area of Kallakurichi district. As per officials, four persons died on the spot while nearly a dozen others are under treatment at hospital.

Thousands of people from nearby areas had gathered for the festival, and the explosion took place after cultural programmes ended and people were returning home, officials added.

Parts of the gas cylinder hit people standing nearby, causing injuries to many. Receiving information, police rushed to the spot along with fire department personnel for rescue operations. While the fire brigade team brought the blaze under control, the injured were shifted to the nearest government hospital in ambulances and private vehicles.

Police said the process of identifying the deceased is currently underway. "Four people died on the spot. Some of the injured persons have suffered serious burns. We are collecting full details of those who died and were injured," said a senior police official.

Hospital sources said the injured are undergoing intensive treatment.