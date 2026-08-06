ETV Bharat / state

Two Kanwariyas Killed, Another Injured As Car Rams Motorcycle In Meerut

Meerut: Two Kanwariyas were killed and another was seriously injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway here early Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place in the Jani police station area near MIET College when the three youths, all residents of Shahdara in Delhi, were on their way to Haridwar to collect Ganga water, police said.