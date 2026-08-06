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Two Kanwariyas Killed, Another Injured As Car Rams Motorcycle In Meerut

The accident took place near MIET College when the three youths were on their way to Haridwar to collect Ganga water

Kanwariyas Killed
'Kanwariyas' carry Ganga water for offering prayers to Lord Shiva along National Highway 48, in Gurugram, Haryana, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. (Representational Image) (PTI)
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By PTI

Published : August 6, 2026 at 7:20 AM IST

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Meerut: Two Kanwariyas were killed and another was seriously injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway here early Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place in the Jani police station area near MIET College when the three youths, all residents of Shahdara in Delhi, were on their way to Haridwar to collect Ganga water, police said.

Gopal (23) died on the spot, while Anil (20) succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital. Ganesh sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment, they said. Police have taken the car driver into custody, seized the vehicle and initiated legal proceedings in the matter, officials added.

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TAGGED:

KANWAR YATRA
MEERUT KANWARIYA ACCIDENT
KANWAR
KANWARIYA DEATH
KANWARIYA ACCIDENT

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