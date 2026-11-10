ETV Bharat / state

Two Jamtara Cyber Fraud Kingpins Arrested After Five Years In Rs 27-Lakh Cheating Case

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged kingpins of a Jamtara-based cyber fraud network who had been absconding for over five years in a case involving the siphoning off of Rs 27.10 lakh through a fake bank website, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Md Mehruddin Ansari (30) and Md Arsad Ansari (29), surrendered before a court at Patiala House on October 30 and were subsequently arrested, he said.

"The case dates back to July 2021, when a complaint was filed by Bishwajeet Paul, who was allegedly duped after searching for Canara Bank's customer care number on Google in connection with a cheque-related query," police said in a statement. The complainant contacted a number displayed in the search results and was subsequently sent a link to a fraudulent website -- customercomplaintregisters.com -- designed to resemble the official Canara Bank website, police said. After entering his bank account details on the website on the caller's instructions, an application was downloaded onto his mobile phone. Subsequently, Rs 27.10 lakh was fraudulently transferred from his account to eight different bank accounts, they said. An FIR was registered at the Special Cell police station on July 8, 2021, and an investigation was initiated. The probe revealed that the accused were allegedly key members of a cyber fraud network involved in creating fake websites resembling those of reputed banks and running fraudulent customer care services through Google advertisements.