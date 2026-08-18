18 IPS Officers, Including SPs Of Bhojpur And Siwan, Transferred In Bihar
According to a notification, Siwan SP Pooran Kumar Jha has been transferred and placed on the waiting list for a new posting.
By PTI
Published : August 18, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government on Tuesday transferred 18 senior IPS officers, including the SPs of Bhojpur and Siwan districts, where recent police action had triggered controversies.
According to a notification issued by the state Home Department, Siwan SP Pooran Kumar Jha has been transferred and placed on the waiting list for a new posting.
Jha was heading the district when an AK-47 rifle was allegedly used during a student protest in Siwan on July 25. Bhojpur SP Raj, under whose tenure the encounter of local activist Bharat Tiwari triggered an outcry, has also been transferred.
Hriday Kant has been appointed as the new SP of Nalanda, while Bharat Soni has been posted as Siwan SP. Awadesh Dikshit will be the new SP of Bhojpur, according to the notification.
Among other transfers, Anil Kumar, DIG, Telecommunications and Technical Services, has been posted to the Prohibition and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).
DIG (Vigilance Investigation Bureau) Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary has been transferred to the Civil Defence unit, while Aamir Javed, DIG, SC and Women Cell, Crime Investigation Unit, has been posted to the Vigilance Investigation Bureau.
SP (Cyber Investigation and Operations of Economic Offences Unit) Rajesh Kumar has been transferred to the Prohibition and State Narcotics Control Bureau.
Saran SSP Vineet Kumar has been posted to the Anti-Terrorism Squad, while SP (CID) Ramanand Kumar Kaushal has been transferred as SP (Vigilance Unit). Rohtas SP Roshan Kumar has been appointed SSP Saran, the notification said.