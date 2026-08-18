ETV Bharat / state

18 IPS Officers, Including SPs Of Bhojpur And Siwan, Transferred In Bihar

Patna: The Bihar government on Tuesday transferred 18 senior IPS officers, including the SPs of Bhojpur and Siwan districts, where recent police action had triggered controversies.

According to a notification issued by the state Home Department, Siwan SP Pooran Kumar Jha has been transferred and placed on the waiting list for a new posting.

Jha was heading the district when an AK-47 rifle was allegedly used during a student protest in Siwan on July 25. Bhojpur SP Raj, under whose tenure the encounter of local activist Bharat Tiwari triggered an outcry, has also been transferred.

Hriday Kant has been appointed as the new SP of Nalanda, while Bharat Soni has been posted as Siwan SP. Awadesh Dikshit will be the new SP of Bhojpur, according to the notification.