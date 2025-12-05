18 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Amba Ghat In Maharashtra
Published : December 5, 2025 at 1:43 PM IST
Ratnagiri: At least 18 people were injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge near Amba Ghat on the Ratnagiri-Kolhapur National Highway in Maharashtra on Friday, police said.
The bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, carrying around 50 passengers, and it plunged into a 100-foot-deep gorge, triggering panic and chaos in the area.
Upon information, a team from the Sakharpa police station rushed to the scene and rescue operations were immediately launched. With the assistance of locals, police safely evacuated all the passengers from the bus.
Eighteen people suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Sakharpa Rural Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, police said. Teams are working on a war footing to pull out the bus from the gorge, they added.
Uday Zaware, Sakharpa police inspector (PI) said, "Our team arrived at the scene as soon as we learnt that a bus had fallen into the gorge. All 50 passengers were safely evacuated with the assistance of local residents. Eighteen of the injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at the rural hospital. It is crucial for vehicles to exercise extra caution on hazardous corners of Amba Ghat. The exact cause of the accident will be determined after a detailed investigation."
Police said preliminary inspections suggest the accident might have been caused by brake failure or the driver losing control at the sharp turn.
Meanwhile, the accident temporarily affected traffic in the Amba Ghat area. Police personnel have been deployed for traffic management and restoring vehicular movement along the stretch.
