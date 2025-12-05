ETV Bharat / state

18 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Amba Ghat In Maharashtra

Ratnagiri: At least 18 people were injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge near Amba Ghat on the Ratnagiri-Kolhapur National Highway in Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, carrying around 50 passengers, and it plunged into a 100-foot-deep gorge, triggering panic and chaos in the area.

Upon information, a team from the Sakharpa police station rushed to the scene and rescue operations were immediately launched. With the assistance of locals, police safely evacuated all the passengers from the bus.

Eighteen people suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Sakharpa Rural Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, police said. Teams are working on a war footing to pull out the bus from the gorge, they added.