Many In Bengal's Mayapur Have ISKCON Guru As Father In 2002 Voters' List

Nearly a hundred such voters exercised their franchise at Sri Sri Thakur Bhaktivinod Lower Primary School in Part No. 10 of Nabadwip assembly constituency (77).

Gurupita Jayapataka Swami Das.
Gurupita Jayapataka Swami Das.
Mayapur: Many of the devotees of ISKCON in Mayapur of West Bengal's Nadia have the name of Gurupita Jayapataka Swami Das as their parent/guardian in the 2002 electoral roll. The shocking revelation came to light during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

It is learnt that nearly a hundred such devotees exercised their franchise at Sri Sri Thakur Bhaktivinod Lower Primary School in Part No. 10 of Nabadwip assembly constituency (77). A closer look at the 2002 electoral roll will reveal that many voters have the names of their initiators as parents/guardians.

But why did such a thing happen? Arnab Chinha, Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Nabdwip assembly, said, "There is nothing controversial about this. Neither is this something new. This has been going on for a long time. It seems that most of the people who have taken initiation from ISKCON use the name of their gurus instead of their father. The same thing has happened in this case, too. Those who have taken initiation from that guru have used his name instead of their father. This may have been an instruction at that time. We have already alerted the ERO in charge and the BLO about this. We will tell them once again, specifically. We want to tell the general public that there is nothing to be afraid of this. We will verify the names and include them in the list as per the guidelines of the Election Commission."

Saradwati Chowdhury, SDO of Krishnanagar Sadar, said, "In any part of the state, the names of parents can be there. No new registration can be made using the names of any guru in place of parents. Details of the parents will have to be filled up. The electoral registration officer can tell whether they have made any new corrections in the voters' list for the name of the father or mother."

However, the Nabadwip Block Development Officer, Manish Gupta, claimed that a photo identity card can be made using the name of the initiator. "Since many people withdraw from worldly affairs after taking sannyas, they choose the guru as their guardian. Then their photo ID card is made with the name of that guru. Many times, after the photo ID card is made, they again make an identity card with the name of their parents or their original names before taking sannyas. However, it is not possible to say what the current status of their identity card is."

The 2002 voters's list of Mayapur with names of various gurus in the parents column.
The 2002 voters's list of Mayapur with names of various gurus in the parents column. (ETV Bharat)

"In the past, people who have made an identity card with the name of their guru after taking sannyas have also identity cards with names of their own parents. If it is seen that there is one type of photo ID in the 2002 voter list and there is a different type of photo ID card now, then that person will have to prove it. He may even have to attend a hearing. If the name of the guru is in the 2002 electoral roll, then there should be no problem," Gupta added.

However, Opposition parties have raised their voices over the incident. Nabadwip city Congress president Nirmal Saha said, "This incident is completely against the Constitution. The reason is that people come to Nabadwip from afar and even from outside the country. There are various maharajas, and it is not at all desirable that they be known as parents/guardians in the voter list. If the accused can prove that he has so many children, then he should also be arrested. That is because the Constitution never allows him the right to have so many children. When SIR and a cleanup of the voters' list are being done, we want the correct rules to be followed precisely."

BJP leader Soma Mukherjee said, "Actually, they have made Mayapur into Miyanpur, and the hypocritical fathers of Miyanpur have created Mayapur. Many people from afar live here in disguise. They are the ones who have come under the umbrella of the state government and done all the corrupt things. However, I will not say that all the names in the voters' list are wrong. But the list is full of opacity, necessitating an immediate investigation."

