Many In Bengal's Mayapur Have ISKCON Guru As Father In 2002 Voters' List

Mayapur: Many of the devotees of ISKCON in Mayapur of West Bengal's Nadia have the name of Gurupita Jayapataka Swami Das as their parent/guardian in the 2002 electoral roll. The shocking revelation came to light during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

It is learnt that nearly a hundred such devotees exercised their franchise at Sri Sri Thakur Bhaktivinod Lower Primary School in Part No. 10 of Nabadwip assembly constituency (77). A closer look at the 2002 electoral roll will reveal that many voters have the names of their initiators as parents/guardians.

But why did such a thing happen? Arnab Chinha, Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Nabdwip assembly, said, "There is nothing controversial about this. Neither is this something new. This has been going on for a long time. It seems that most of the people who have taken initiation from ISKCON use the name of their gurus instead of their father. The same thing has happened in this case, too. Those who have taken initiation from that guru have used his name instead of their father. This may have been an instruction at that time. We have already alerted the ERO in charge and the BLO about this. We will tell them once again, specifically. We want to tell the general public that there is nothing to be afraid of this. We will verify the names and include them in the list as per the guidelines of the Election Commission."

Saradwati Chowdhury, SDO of Krishnanagar Sadar, said, "In any part of the state, the names of parents can be there. No new registration can be made using the names of any guru in place of parents. Details of the parents will have to be filled up. The electoral registration officer can tell whether they have made any new corrections in the voters' list for the name of the father or mother."