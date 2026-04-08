Pakistan-Linked Drug Module Busted In Punjab, 4 Held With 16.8 KG Heroin
Punjab Police bust cross-border drug module, recover 16.8 kh Heroin after chase in Phagwara. Accused linked to Pakistan and Dubai handlers.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Phagwara: Kapurthala Police have arrested four people, including a woman and seized 16.8 kg of heroin in Punjab's Phagwara. The police said the smuggling network was linked to handlers based in Pakistan and Dubai.
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurab Yadav on Tuesday said that the arrests were made as part of the state government's ongoing drive to make Punjab drug-free, under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. He described the operation as a significant blow to a Pakistan-backed narcotics smuggling module.
The arrested accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Pandori Mohalla in Sultanpur Lodhi; Sumanpreet Kaur from Gohalwar in Amritsar; and Harpal Singh and Jaskaranbir Singh, both residents of village Dauke in Amritsar. The police also seized a grey Maruti Baleno car used by the accused.
According to the DGP, preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment was brought from the Amritsar border area and was meant to be delivered in Chandigarh. The operation was allegedly being controlled by handlers based in Pakistan and Dubai. He added that further investigations are underway to trace both forward and backward links in the network, and more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kapurthala Gaurav Toora said, "The police acted on specific intelligence and set up a strategic checkpoint in Phagwara. When the polioce tries to stop the suspects' car, the accused allegedly attempted to run over the police and fled the spot."
"Following a high-speed chase, the police fired at the car's tyres to stop the vehicle. A search of the car led to the recovery of 16.8 kg of heroin," SSP Toora added.
He further said that a case has been registered under FIR No 27 dated April 7, 2026, at Police Station Sadar Phagwara under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
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