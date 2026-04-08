ETV Bharat / state

Pakistan-Linked Drug Module Busted In Punjab, 4 Held With 16.8 KG Heroin

Phagwara: Kapurthala Police have arrested four people, including a woman and seized 16.8 kg of heroin in Punjab's Phagwara. The police said the smuggling network was linked to handlers based in Pakistan and Dubai.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurab Yadav on Tuesday said that the arrests were made as part of the state government's ongoing drive to make Punjab drug-free, under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. He described the operation as a significant blow to a Pakistan-backed narcotics smuggling module.

The arrested accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Pandori Mohalla in Sultanpur Lodhi; Sumanpreet Kaur from Gohalwar in Amritsar; and Harpal Singh and Jaskaranbir Singh, both residents of village Dauke in Amritsar. The police also seized a grey Maruti Baleno car used by the accused.

According to the DGP, preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment was brought from the Amritsar border area and was meant to be delivered in Chandigarh. The operation was allegedly being controlled by handlers based in Pakistan and Dubai. He added that further investigations are underway to trace both forward and backward links in the network, and more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.