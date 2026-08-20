15 FIRs Registered Over Shillong Violence During Students' Union Rally: Police
East Khasi Hills SP said police launched an intensive search operation to identify and apprehend those involved in the violence and arson during the rally
By PTI
Published : August 20, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Shillong: Meghalaya Police on Thursday registered 15 FIRs in connection with the violence during the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) bike rally in Shillong, which left 16 people injured, two vehicles set ablaze and 31 cars damaged, East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said.
Syiem said police have launched an intensive search operation to identify and apprehend those involved in the violence and arson during the rally on Wednesday.
"During yesterday's incidents of violence, 16 people were injured, two vehicles were set ablaze and around 31 vehicles were damaged. Fifteen FIRs have been registered so far. Investigation is continuing into the other cases to identify the people involved in the violence and burning of vehicles," he said.
Three senior KSU leaders who organised the rally were arrested from a restaurant in Shillong and subsequently sent to 14 days' judicial custody, Syiem said. The arrested leaders are KSU president Raymond Kharjana, vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar.
The arrests came hours after the KSU leadership held a press conference expressing regret over the violence but denying that its members were involved in vandalism and arson.
The leaders alleged that miscreants with "vested interests" had infiltrated the rally to sabotage the organisation's agitation and bring disrepute to the union.
Syiem said the rally was expected to remain peaceful as permission had been granted subject to certain conditions.
The rally, organised to press the KSU's five-point charter of demands, turned violent at several locations in Shillong, with stone-pelting, vandalism and assaults reported. Police have intensified their investigation into the incidents and are working to identify other people allegedly involved in the violence, Syiem said.
The KSU has demanded implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, a law regulating migrant workers, reforms in government recruitment and action on its concerns regarding recruitment at NEIGRIHMS.
The union has also demanded that the July 31 public hearing for the proposed Shree Cement project in East Jaintia Hills be declared null and void and reiterated its demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya.