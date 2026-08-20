ETV Bharat / state

15 FIRs Registered Over Shillong Violence During Students' Union Rally: Police

A vehicle with a shattered windshield during a protest staged by Assam taxi drivers at Jorabat along the Assam-Meghalaya border, in Guwahati, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. The agitation was launched against the vandalism of Assam-registered vehicles and alleged assaults on drivers by Khasi Students' Union (KSU) activists during a rally in Shillong the previous day. ( PTI )

Shillong: Meghalaya Police on Thursday registered 15 FIRs in connection with the violence during the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) bike rally in Shillong, which left 16 people injured, two vehicles set ablaze and 31 cars damaged, East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said.

Syiem said police have launched an intensive search operation to identify and apprehend those involved in the violence and arson during the rally on Wednesday.

"During yesterday's incidents of violence, 16 people were injured, two vehicles were set ablaze and around 31 vehicles were damaged. Fifteen FIRs have been registered so far. Investigation is continuing into the other cases to identify the people involved in the violence and burning of vehicles," he said.

Three senior KSU leaders who organised the rally were arrested from a restaurant in Shillong and subsequently sent to 14 days' judicial custody, Syiem said. The arrested leaders are KSU president Raymond Kharjana, vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar.

The arrests came hours after the KSU leadership held a press conference expressing regret over the violence but denying that its members were involved in vandalism and arson.