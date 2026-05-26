ETV Bharat / state

Six Die Of Asphyxiation Inside Under-Construction Septic Tank In Odisha's Kalahandi; CM Majhi Announces Ex-Gratia

Kalahandi: At least six persons died of suspected asphyxiation while removing the centering material from an under-construction septic tank in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Gauda Karlakhunta village under Madanpur-Rampur area of the district, police said.

The deceased include three masons, one labourer, the house owner and his son. Another worker has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

According to officials, the mishap occurred when workers entered the newly-constructed septic tank to remove centering materials. The victims fell unconscious inside the tank due to suffocation. In an attempt to rescue them, others entered the tank one after another, but they too lost consciousness inside. Receiving information, local residents and administrative teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

All the victims were pulled out of the tank and taken to Madanpur Rampur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared six people dead. The injured worker was initially admitted to local health centre and later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bhawanipatna after his condition worsened.