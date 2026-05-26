Six Die Of Asphyxiation Inside Under-Construction Septic Tank In Odisha's Kalahandi; CM Majhi Announces Ex-Gratia
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh from Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of each deceased.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Kalahandi: At least six persons died of suspected asphyxiation while removing the centering material from an under-construction septic tank in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday.
The incident took place at Gauda Karlakhunta village under Madanpur-Rampur area of the district, police said.
The deceased include three masons, one labourer, the house owner and his son. Another worker has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.
According to officials, the mishap occurred when workers entered the newly-constructed septic tank to remove centering materials. The victims fell unconscious inside the tank due to suffocation. In an attempt to rescue them, others entered the tank one after another, but they too lost consciousness inside. Receiving information, local residents and administrative teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.
All the victims were pulled out of the tank and taken to Madanpur Rampur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared six people dead. The injured worker was initially admitted to local health centre and later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bhawanipatna after his condition worsened.
The deceased have been identified as Nimai Pal, the house owner, and his son Akash Pal, both residents of Karlakhunta village. Other victims include one Adal Majhi of Gauda Karlakhunta village, Manoranjan Hati of Matoganda village, and Chhanda Jal and Bipul Jal of Duta village. The injured person, identified as Pankaj Bhoi of Hatikhoj village, is undergoing treatment, Kesinga Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sandeep Majhi said, adding that an investigation has been launched.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial assistance of Rs four lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. "On learning about the tragic accident at a construction site in Madanpur- Rampur, Kalahandi district, which claimed the lives of six people, Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep grief and condolences to the families of the deceased," the CMO said.
କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମଦନପୁର ରାମପୁରଠାରେ ନିର୍ମାଣାଧୀନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଘଟିଥିବା ଦୁଃଖଦ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇଥିବା ୬ ଜଣ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିଚୟ : -— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 26, 2026
୧. ନିମାଇଁ ଚରଣ ପାଲ୍ (ପିତା- ଗଙ୍ଗାଧର ପାଲ୍)
୨. ଆକାଶ ପାଲ୍ (ପିତା- ନିମାଇଁ ଚରଣ ପାଲ୍)
୩. ଆଦଲ ମାଝୀ (ପିତା- ବିଷ୍ଣୁ ମାଝୀ)
୪. ବୈକୁଷ୍ଠ ଜାଲ୍(ପିତା- ମଧୁ ଜାଲ୍)
୫. ମନରଞ୍ଜନ ହାତୀ…
"He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of each deceased," the CMO said in a post on X.
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