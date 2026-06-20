Many Devotees Feared Dead After Roof Of Temple Collapses In Maharashtra
The roof of the 'mandapam' of the temple collapsed during the ongoing construction work at the Hanuman temple in Yashwadi.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST|
Updated : June 20, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Parbhani: Six devotees are feared dead and several others were injured after the underconstruction roof of the Hanuman temple in Yashwadi located in the Kolha area along the Manwat-Parbhani road collapsed on Saturday.
Amid construction work on the Mandapam(sanctum sanctorum), which involved the use of stone masonry at the temple, a large crowd of devotees had gathered at the temple today for worship. A portion of the Mandapam specifically stones collapsed, trapping and killing 6 of the devotees. It is estimated that the death toll could be higher.
A police official told PTI that the slab of the temple's 'sabha-mandap' (outer hall) collapsed around 3.30 pm. "The police and district administration have sent their teams, and a rescue operation is underway," the official added.
A massive rescue operation has been launched at the spot with reports saying that many of the injured devotees were retrieved from beneath the rubble. The injured have been shifted to the Parbhani District Civil Hospital for treatment. The identification of the deceased or the injured devotees was not immediately known.
Chilling CCTV footage of the incident showed the bamboo scaffolding collapsing suddenly on the devotees while they are collecting 'prasad' from the temple priests.
The temple is an ancient one and holds great significance for devotees, drawing large crowds every Saturday. The number of devotees present was relatively low due to the afternoon heat.
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