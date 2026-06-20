ETV Bharat / state

Many Devotees Feared Dead After Roof Of Temple Collapses In Maharashtra

Parbhani: Six devotees are feared dead and several others were injured after the underconstruction roof of the Hanuman temple in Yashwadi located in the Kolha area along the Manwat-Parbhani road collapsed on Saturday.

Amid construction work on the Mandapam(sanctum sanctorum), which involved the use of stone masonry at the temple, a large crowd of devotees had gathered at the temple today for worship. A portion of the Mandapam specifically stones collapsed, trapping and killing 6 of the devotees. It is estimated that the death toll could be higher.

A police official told PTI that the slab of the temple's 'sabha-mandap' (outer hall) collapsed around 3.30 pm. "The police and district administration have sent their teams, and a rescue operation is underway," the official added.