Ten Dead, Several Injured In Two Major Road Accidents In Chhattisgarh
A speeding bus overturned in Jashpur, killing five, while another accident on the Raipur-Bilaspur highway left five dead after a truck hit a stopped bus.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Raipur: At least 10 people were killed and several injured in two separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh on Friday. The incidents occurred in Jashpur district and on the Raipur-Bilaspur highway near Balodabazar, triggering panic and large-scale rescue operations.
In the first accident, a speeding passenger bus overturned near Godaamba village in the Tapkara police station area of Jashpur district. The bus was travelling from Kurdeg in Jharkhand to Kunkuri in Chhattisgarh with around 30 passengers on board.
According to the preliminary investigation, the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle while passing through the area. The bus overturned on the roadside, causing chaos and panic among passengers. As the vehicle flipped, passengers screamed for help, and several people were trapped inside the bus.
Local villagers rushed to the accident spot immediately after hearing the noise and began rescuing the trapped passengers. Soon after, teams from the Tapkara police station and the Kardega police outpost also reached the scene and started relief and rescue operations.
Officials said that about 25 passengers were injured in the accident, while five people lost their lives. The injured were taken to Kunkuri Hospital using ambulances and other available vehicles. Officials said the condition of some passengers remains critical. Police have launched an investigation, and initial findings suggest that speeding and loss of control by the driver may have caused the accident.
In another accident on the Raipur-Bilaspur highway near Dalchura Chowk in Balodabazar district, a passenger bus was hit from behind by a truck, killing five people and injuring 29 others.
The bus, operated by RBS, was travelling from Raipur to Bilaspur. Police said that the driver stopped the bus near Dalchura Chowk to pick up passengers waiting on the roadside. At the same time, a truck approaching from behind at high speed lost control and rammed into the rear of the bus.
The impact of the collision was severe and badly damaged the back portion of the bus. Several passengers were thrown from their seats and sustained injuries.
Locals rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts before police arrived. A team from the Simga police station later reached the spot, helped shift the injured to nearby hospitals, and controlled the crowd as traffic had been disrupted due to the accident.
Simga Plice Station Officer Lakhesh Kewat said that an investigation has been launched, and both the bus and truck drivers will be questioned to determine the exact cause of the crash. Police also worked to clear the road and restore traffic movement after the incident.