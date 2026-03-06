ETV Bharat / state

Ten Dead, Several Injured In Two Major Road Accidents In Chhattisgarh

Collage of images of accident sites at Jashpur and Balodabazar districts ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: At least 10 people were killed and several injured in two separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh on Friday. The incidents occurred in Jashpur district and on the Raipur-Bilaspur highway near Balodabazar, triggering panic and large-scale rescue operations. In the first accident, a speeding passenger bus overturned near Godaamba village in the Tapkara police station area of Jashpur district. The bus was travelling from Kurdeg in Jharkhand to Kunkuri in Chhattisgarh with around 30 passengers on board. mangled remains of the passenger bus involved in accident in Jashpur district (ETV Bharat) According to the preliminary investigation, the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle while passing through the area. The bus overturned on the roadside, causing chaos and panic among passengers. As the vehicle flipped, passengers screamed for help, and several people were trapped inside the bus. Local villagers rushed to the accident spot immediately after hearing the noise and began rescuing the trapped passengers. Soon after, teams from the Tapkara police station and the Kardega police outpost also reached the scene and started relief and rescue operations.