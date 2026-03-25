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Two Dead, 23 Injured As Tourist Bus Overturns In Delhi's Karol Bagh

A Jaipur-Delhi tourist bus lost control and overturned in Karol Bagh, killing two and injuring 23. Police suspect overspeeding or negligence by driver.

A Jaipur- Delhi tourist bus lost control and overturned in Karol Bagh, killing two and injuring 23. Police suspect speeding or negligence.
Damaged remains of a sleeper bus after it overturned near Hanuman Mandir, in Karol Bagh area (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 25, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: At least two passengers were killed, and 23 others sustained critical injuries after a private tourist sleeper bus overturned near Jhandewalan Hanuman Temple in New Delhi's Karol Bagh area late on Tuesday night. Police said the incident caused chaos at the scene, with passengers trapped inside the bus after it turned turtle on the road.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 1:05 AM when the bus, carrying around 25 passengers, was enroute to Fatehpur in Delhi from Jaipur.

Police received an emergency call about an overturned bus with several injured passengers. As soon as the information was received, Police and rescue teams reached the spot. With the help of locals, a JCB machine was used to lift the bus and pull out the trapped passengers.

Officials confirmed that two people lost their lives, while 23 others were injured, some of them critically.

According to the SHO of Karol Bagh, one of the deceased has been identified as Shehbaj Alam (30), a resident of Dhampur in Uttar Pradesh. The identity of the second victim, believed to be between 25 and 26 years old, is yet to be confirmed. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The driver, Pankaj Kumar (26) from Rajasthan, who is also receiving treatment is under police custody, the official added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, possibly due to overspeeding or negligence. Police said the CCTV footage from the area is being examined to determine the exact cause. Sub-Inspector (SI) Trilok is investigating the cause of the accident. Further investigation is underway.

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TAGGED:

BUS OVERTURN IN JHANDEWALAN
DELHI BUS ACCIDENT NEWS
DELHI KAROL BAGH BUS ACCIDENT
JHANDEWALAN MANDIR BUS ACCIDENT
BUS OVERTURNS IN KAROL BAGH

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