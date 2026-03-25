ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead, 23 Injured As Tourist Bus Overturns In Delhi's Karol Bagh

New Delhi: At least two passengers were killed, and 23 others sustained critical injuries after a private tourist sleeper bus overturned near Jhandewalan Hanuman Temple in New Delhi's Karol Bagh area late on Tuesday night. Police said the incident caused chaos at the scene, with passengers trapped inside the bus after it turned turtle on the road.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 1:05 AM when the bus, carrying around 25 passengers, was enroute to Fatehpur in Delhi from Jaipur.

Police received an emergency call about an overturned bus with several injured passengers. As soon as the information was received, Police and rescue teams reached the spot. With the help of locals, a JCB machine was used to lift the bus and pull out the trapped passengers.