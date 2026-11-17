6 Dead, Over 20 Injured As Bus Plunges Into Gorge On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway In Uttarakhand
Preliminary investigation suggests the bus was travelling from Haridwar towards Badrinath when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Gular.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM IST
Rishikesh: At least six passengers are feared dead while more than 20 others have sustained injuries after a bus plunged into a deep gorge on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand early Tuesday morning.
The accident took place at around 5:30 am when the bus, enroute to Badrinath from Haridwar with around 30 passengers on board, lost control near Gular under the jurisdiction of Muni Ki Reti police station in Tehri district and fell nearly 100 metres into a gorge.
Following the accident, police personnel from Muni Ki Reti station, along with teams from the Gular, Shivpuri, and Byasi police outposts, rushed to the scene. Additionally, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services, and ambulance teams were dispatched to the location. Circle Officer (CO) of Narendra Nagar and Station House Officer (SHO) of Muni Ki Reti were also present at the spot to oversee the rescue operations.
Officials said approximately 20 people have been injured in this tragic accident. While four bodies were recovered from the spot, sources said six people have died. However, an official confirmation regarding the exact number of fatalities and injuries is still awaited.
"There were approximately 30 passengers on board the bus. About 20 people have been injured, while six deaths have been reported. SDRF teams are actively engaged in the ongoing rescue operation," said Kavindra Sajwan, SDRF In-charge.
The exact cause of the accident will be ascertained after a detailed investigation, officials added.
Till filing of this report, rescue operations were still underway.