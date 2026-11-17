ETV Bharat / state

6 Dead, Over 20 Injured As Bus Plunges Into Gorge On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway In Uttarakhand

Bus falls into gorge on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway ( ETV Bharat )

Rishikesh: At least six passengers are feared dead while more than 20 others have sustained injuries after a bus plunged into a deep gorge on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand early Tuesday morning.

The accident took place at around 5:30 am when the bus, enroute to Badrinath from Haridwar with around 30 passengers on board, lost control near Gular under the jurisdiction of Muni Ki Reti police station in Tehri district and fell nearly 100 metres into a gorge.

Following the accident, police personnel from Muni Ki Reti station, along with teams from the Gular, Shivpuri, and Byasi police outposts, rushed to the scene. Additionally, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services, and ambulance teams were dispatched to the location. Circle Officer (CO) of Narendra Nagar and Station House Officer (SHO) of Muni Ki Reti were also present at the spot to oversee the rescue operations. Officials said approximately 20 people have been injured in this tragic accident. While four bodies were recovered from the spot, sources said six people have died. However, an official confirmation regarding the exact number of fatalities and injuries is still awaited.