ETV Bharat / state

4 Women Among 5 Dead, Many Critical After Marriage Party Vehicle Collides With Truck In Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur: At least five persons, including four women, died and eight others sustained critical injuries after a Bolero carrying a wedding party crashed into a stationary truck in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday morning.

The mishap took place near Barada Behera Tanki Chhak on National Highway-53 under Jenapur Police Station limits. Police said the victims were returning to their village after attending a wedding event in Keonjhar district.

According to sources, the Bolero, carrying 13 people including the driver, rammed into the rear of a Hyva truck that was parked on the roadside. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled and occupants remained trapped inside for a long time. While three victims were declared dead at Dharmasala Community Health Centre, two others succumbed to the injuries during treatment at Badachana Community Health Centre.

Receiving information, fire services personnel and police rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations with the help of local residents.

"We were having breakfast at a nearby stall. After hearing a loud sound, when we rushed to the spot, we saw a Bolero had crashed into Hyva. Four to five people died on the spot. After fire services personnel reached, victims were shifted to hospitals for treatment," said Sridhar Dhir, an eyewitness.