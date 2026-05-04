4 Women Among 5 Dead, Many Critical After Marriage Party Vehicle Collides With Truck In Odisha's Jajpur
Victims are stated to be residents of Purastampur village under Jajpur's Badachana. The accident occurred while they were returning from a wedding in Keonjhar district.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Jajpur: At least five persons, including four women, died and eight others sustained critical injuries after a Bolero carrying a wedding party crashed into a stationary truck in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday morning.
The mishap took place near Barada Behera Tanki Chhak on National Highway-53 under Jenapur Police Station limits. Police said the victims were returning to their village after attending a wedding event in Keonjhar district.
According to sources, the Bolero, carrying 13 people including the driver, rammed into the rear of a Hyva truck that was parked on the roadside. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled and occupants remained trapped inside for a long time. While three victims were declared dead at Dharmasala Community Health Centre, two others succumbed to the injuries during treatment at Badachana Community Health Centre.
Receiving information, fire services personnel and police rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations with the help of local residents.
"We were having breakfast at a nearby stall. After hearing a loud sound, when we rushed to the spot, we saw a Bolero had crashed into Hyva. Four to five people died on the spot. After fire services personnel reached, victims were shifted to hospitals for treatment," said Sridhar Dhir, an eyewitness.
Dr Sudhir Sahu, Dharmashala medical officer informed, "Seven persons were brought to the hospital in the morning. Three of them died, and rest four have been referred to Cuttack SCB hospital after their condition worsened."
Speaking to media, a senior police official said, "Eight people, including the driver, sustained serious injuries. Among them are two minors, and their condition is stated to be critical. The injured were initially rushed to local hospitals in Badachana and Dharmasala before being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment."
The victims are reportedly from Purushottampur village under Badachana block in Jajpur district.
"A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway," the official added.