ETV Bharat / state

10 Dead In Massive Fire At Trauma Care Centre Of Odisha's SCB Hospital; CM Majhi Announces Rs 25 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Cuttack: At least 10 patients lost their lives while several others sustained critical burn injuries after a major fire broke out at the Trauma Care ICU of the Emergency Department of SCB Medical College and Hospital here in Odisha in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 am on the first floor of the building. As soon as the fire was reported in the ICU, panic gripped patients and hospital staff of the premier hospital. The hospital’s fire safety team rushed to the spot and three fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

As a precautionary measure, more than 10 critically ill patients admitted to the ICU were immediately shifted to the New Medicine ICU to ensure their safety. Authorities quickly cordoned off the main road around the hospital premises while emergency teams managed the situation.

Soon, senior officials, including the Health Secretary, Cuttack District Collector and city DCP, rushed to the spot to monitor the situation. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with state Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, reached the hospital early morning to take stock of the situation.