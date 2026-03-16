10 Dead In Massive Fire At Trauma Care Centre Of Odisha's SCB Hospital; CM Majhi Announces Rs 25 Lakh Ex-Gratia
Ten patients have died in the fire mishap at SCB Medical College Hospital, informed Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 7:24 AM IST|
Updated : March 16, 2026 at 7:53 AM IST
Cuttack: At least 10 patients lost their lives while several others sustained critical burn injuries after a major fire broke out at the Trauma Care ICU of the Emergency Department of SCB Medical College and Hospital here in Odisha in the wee hours of Monday.
The incident occurred at around 2:30 am on the first floor of the building. As soon as the fire was reported in the ICU, panic gripped patients and hospital staff of the premier hospital. The hospital’s fire safety team rushed to the spot and three fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control.
As a precautionary measure, more than 10 critically ill patients admitted to the ICU were immediately shifted to the New Medicine ICU to ensure their safety. Authorities quickly cordoned off the main road around the hospital premises while emergency teams managed the situation.
Soon, senior officials, including the Health Secretary, Cuttack District Collector and city DCP, rushed to the spot to monitor the situation. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with state Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, reached the hospital early morning to take stock of the situation.
Majhi informed 10 persons have lost their lives in the fire accident. He also announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the victims who died in the mishap.
"The blaze was triggered by an electric short circuit. Unfortunately, 10 people have died in the mishap. A high-level probe will be initiated by a team led by Fire DG and necessary action will be taken based on the findings," CM Majhi said after meeting the injured and reviewing the situation with officials.
#WATCH | Odisha: A fire broke out at Trauma Care ICU of S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Fire brigade present at the spot for firefighting operations. Visuals from the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KZVF5wOy4V— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026
There were 23 patients at the Trauma Care ICU and an adjacent ICU. Seven patients died in the fire, while three others succumbed to burn or suffocation during evacuation, Majhi said.
"At least 11 hospital staff suffered burn injuries during the evacuation of patients to safety. Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia will be provided to the next of the kin of deceased," he added.
Further investigation is underway.
Also Read:
'He Died Before My Eyes': Eyewitnesses Recount Horror After Deadly Fire At Jaipur's SMS Hospital