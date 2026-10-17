Four Criminals Arrested With Arms, Ammunition In Jamshedpur
The Senior Superintendent of Police said that the police one pistol, one revolver, and 25 live cartridges from their possession
By PTI
Published : October 17, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Jamshedpur: Four criminals planning to commit a crime were arrested with arms and ammunition, a police officer said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off about the assembly of a group of criminals at a place under Jugsalai police station limit, Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Dr Ehtesham Waquarib formed a special police team to investigate and take prompt action to apprehend them.
Addressing a press conference here, Waquarib said the team swung into action and arrested four criminals from near a railway bridge under Jugsalai police station limit.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had a plan to commit crimes such as murder, dacoity or open firing to create terror among the business community to extract money, the SSP said. Police have recovered one pistol, one revolver, and 25 live cartridges from their possession, he said.
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