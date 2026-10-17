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Four Criminals Arrested With Arms, Ammunition In Jamshedpur

Representational Picture ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Jamshedpur: Four criminals planning to commit a crime were arrested with arms and ammunition, a police officer said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off about the assembly of a group of criminals at a place under Jugsalai police station limit, Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Dr Ehtesham Waquarib formed a special police team to investigate and take prompt action to apprehend them.

Addressing a press conference here, Waquarib said the team swung into action and arrested four criminals from near a railway bridge under Jugsalai police station limit.