ETV Bharat / state

Two Cops Suspended Over Negligence Following Shooting Incident At UP Village

Kaushambi: A station house officer (SHO) and a police outpost in-charge were suspended Tuesday over alleged laxity in discharge of duty in connection with a shooting incident that took place at a village here, officials said.

Inspector general of police (Prayagraj Range) suspended the Sarai Akil SHO and Kanaili police outpost in-charge on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the additional superintendent of police (ASP), Kaushambi.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Satyanarayan Prajapat on Tuesday said on the night of July 19, two brothers -- Gulshan Tripathi and Rohit Tripathi -- along with their associates, allegedly shot and injured Suraj Singh and Rajiv, residents of Kanaili village, using country-made pistols.

He said an investigation conducted by Additional SP Amita Singh revealed that both accused are "history-sheeters" under Sarai Akil police station area. Gulshan Tripathi has 16 cases registered against him across various police stations in the district, while Rohit Tripathi has 15 cases against him.

Prajapat added that the inquiry report also disclosed that prior to this, on July 6, both the accused along with their third brother, Ankit Tripathi had beaten Saurabh Singh, a resident of Kanaili village, with sticks.